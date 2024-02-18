If Volk had never fought Islam

Maybe. Even though he won the first round, he still looked a little slower and more timid than usual. Would be silly to claim that getting KO'd a few months ago didn't have anything to do with that.
 
He didn't look good. Who knows?

Didn't look comfortable from the first round.
 
Maybe. Definitely a better chance. But he had a bad gameplan and was dropping his hands against the heaviest puncher he’s ever fought
 
I personally thought Ilia was the one to take Volks throne before the Islam fights
 
