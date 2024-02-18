If Volk had never fought Islam

andgonsil
Would he beat Topuria?
I think his chin would look a lot better
But it was his confidence that disappeared
After his first loss to Islam, he became anxious
He started drinking and told himself he was the best, but inside he had serious doubts
