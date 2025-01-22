  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

If Usman Nurmagomedov wins this weekend...

He will break the record for consecutive lightweight title defenses in Bellator.
That is pretty significant, considering Islam just did the same in the UFC this past weekend.

Chandler and Will Brooks both have 2 defenses.

I am rooting for Usman.
