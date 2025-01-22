If Usman Nurmagomedov wins this weekend...

BJJ4Tone
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 9, 2012
- Messages
- 3,564
- Reaction score
- 7,381
He will break the record for consecutive lightweight title defenses in Bellator.
That is pretty significant, considering Islam just did the same in the UFC this past weekend.
Chandler and Will Brooks both have 2 defenses.
I am rooting for Usman.
That is pretty significant, considering Islam just did the same in the UFC this past weekend.
Chandler and Will Brooks both have 2 defenses.
I am rooting for Usman.