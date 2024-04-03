If UFC paid fighters the same as the most popular sports teams....

If the UFC paid fighters at an equal rate to the TOP 3 sports franchises, do you think people would choose to train and compete in UFC over other sports?

Or is the UFC too much of a high-risk sport because of potential injuries?

Are there any good reasons to choose to compete in the UFC over other sports, even if the pay was similar?
 
sph1nx said:
i fought my first amateur fight 2 weeks ago...

it's something different from other sports .... most people wouldn't want that smoke
People who have the option choose MLB and NBA over NFL.
 
SadBunny said:
If the UFC paid fighters at an equal rate to the TOP 3 sports franchises, do you think people would choose to train and compete in UFC over other sports?

Or is the UFC too much of a high-risk sport because of potential injuries?

Are there any good reasons to choose to compete in the UFC over other sports, even if the pay was similar?
If MMA was paying the same amount as other sports, athletes would probably be more inclined to chase the sport they were best at.

Whereas if MMA continues to pay very low amounts for middling talent (UFC entry level), there's just no reason to gun for that even if you're a better fighter than you are a soccer player.

In England, soccer players in the 4th tier can earn £8,000 a week, which is over $500,000 a year.

To be a 4th tier footballer you need to be around the 2,000th best player in English football.

Now contrast what the 2,000th best MMA fighter earns.

There's no point pursuing MMA unless you're useless at everything else, or preternaturally good at MMA. That would change massively with a competitive pay structure. Good athletes could freely choose MMA over other sports.
 
Athletes love to compete... so why not in the Ultimate Proving Ground
 
SadBunny said:
If the UFC paid fighters at an equal rate to the TOP 3 sports franchises, do you think people would choose to train and compete in UFC over other sports?

Or is the UFC too much of a high-risk sport because of potential injuries?

Are there any good reasons to choose to compete in the UFC over other sports, even if the pay was similar?
Of course some A level athletes, especially football will choose MMA, but MMA is still a niche sport despite what Dana White tells you. The only way for a UFC fighter to get $50 million a year is through 50% off Venum coupons
 
Risk vs reward is always something. Fighting, MMA or Boxing has really high risks and unless you are top 0.00001% you don't make enough.
 
My guess is, not unless they offer college scholarships for MMA…

But I feel that many athletes who might not be having the pro career they want might be tempted to cross over…

Especially heavyweights.
 
I have been involved in MMA or one of the sports that generally are a part of it for 20 years. First training, then fighting, now coaching.

No normal person becomes a professional fighter.
 
Fighting -- which is destroying another human's health -- is illegal at its core.

It is not like those other sports.

It must be sanitized, regulated and sanctioned by commissions to create a legal format to be enjoyed by fans.

It's not the same...
 
Probably not. The obvious reasons it would be a better deal are you can live wherever you want, or wherever you can find a good gym, you only have to show up a few times/year instead of every day for the whole season plus preseason and post season and constant travel, and it's a much smaller talent pool.

The reason they wouldn't is because they don't and couldn't have MMA as a school sport. You can wrestle in school, but you can't knock the crap out of each other and take a bunch of concussions while you're a minor. It's closer to boxing in that way than it is to team sports, because most people know lots of people who play the major sports, but very few young people know any boxers from school.
 
