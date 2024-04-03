If UFC paid fighters the same as the most popular sports teams....

Probably not. The obvious reasons it would be a better deal are you can live wherever you want, or wherever you can find a good gym, you only have to show up a few times/year instead of every day for the whole season plus preseason and post season and constant travel, and it's a much smaller talent pool.



The reason they wouldn't is because they don't and couldn't have MMA as a school sport. You can wrestle in school, but you can't knock the crap out of each other and take a bunch of concussions while you're a minor. It's closer to boxing in that way than it is to team sports, because most people know lots of people who play the major sports, but very few young people know any boxers from school.