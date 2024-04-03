If UFC paid fighters the same as the most popular sports teams....

SadBunny
If the UFC paid fighters at an equal rate to the TOP 3 sports franchises, do you think people would choose to train and compete in UFC over other sports?
Or is the UFC too much of a high-risk sport because of potential injuries?
Are there any good reasons to choose to compete in the UFC over other sports, even if the pay was similar?
