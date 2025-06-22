If UFC offered Jones $50M cash + PPV points to fight Aspinall, would he have done it?

fries in the bag
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2025
- Messages
- 163
- Reaction score
- 272
This guy has to have a number.
Everyone has a number.
I bet if they offered him an unrealistic $1 Billion in cash, Jones would accept.
Hell, I bet he would've accepted for far less and signed the contract.
What went wrong between when Jones verbally agreed to Dana in early 2025,
to when Jones called Dana on June 21, 2025, and retired?
Everyone has a number.
I bet if they offered him an unrealistic $1 Billion in cash, Jones would accept.
Hell, I bet he would've accepted for far less and signed the contract.
What went wrong between when Jones verbally agreed to Dana in early 2025,
to when Jones called Dana on June 21, 2025, and retired?