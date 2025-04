F1980 said: I don't buy that. There's a reason all those other countries put tariffs on our exports for a reason and it's not to benefit the US, it's to benefit them. Click to expand...

Sure, but look at it the other way. You really want to go zero-for-zero with China? Shit no. They’ll flood the US market even worse than now with shit much cheaper than ours, it would be a job killer. Over in Japan, they don’t charge us any tariff at all on our imported cars, and people still won’t buy them. Countries like that can still make and sell stuff cheaper than we do, tariff or no tariff. We could close a bunch more factories and relocate them abroad, but who wants that?You could say, “Ok fine, we’ll keep some tariffs like the one ones on China, but 0 everywhere else.” And that could be generally workable, because these other tariffs are low. Japan’s tariff rates are very low anyway. I think agricultural products are around 15%, but all other types of products are 0-4%. Same in the EU. They have a pretty reasonable 10% tariff on US cars—which they barely import anyhow—everything else is super low. Non-ag products is like 1.6%.Point is, we don’t want to go zero for zero with everyone, and for countries where we could/might, Trump didnt need to treat the global economy like it’s E. Jean Carroll to do it. Those countries are allies, we could’ve just negotiated it.Hey, just know that there’s no going back. Once you have eternal life, you’re stuck living forever, and in a world where Donald Trump also lives forever. Enjoy that shit, I’m good.