F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,925
- Reaction score
- 2,531
The Yuan just hit record low against the US, I guess the tariffs is hitting China and other countries pretty hard.
If this leads to every other country to get rid of their tariffs against US exports, do you think Trump will become of the GOAT presidents? The tariffs against the US have been around for 70 years, only for Trump to get rid of them if he succeeds.
If his plan doesn't work, he will become one of the worst Presidents in American history.
But if his plans work, do you think Trump will rise up to be one of the GOAT presidents of the US?
