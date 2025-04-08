Economy If Trump suceeds in getting other countries to get rid of their tariffs against the US, would he become one of the GOAT presidents?

The Yuan just hit record low against the US, I guess the tariffs is hitting China and other countries pretty hard.

If this leads to every other country to get rid of their tariffs against US exports, do you think Trump will become of the GOAT presidents? The tariffs against the US have been around for 70 years, only for Trump to get rid of them if he succeeds.

If his plan doesn't work, he will become one of the worst Presidents in American history.

But if his plans work, do you think Trump will rise up to be one of the GOAT presidents of the US?
 
No.
If no countries used tariffs at all, trade would increase of course but a lot of domestic industries would get hit. We don’t produce things nearly as cheaply as a lot of other countries.

Tariffs are not inherently good or bad, it depends on what products, what countries, and what rates are used.

I definitely didn’t have Righties all becoming a bunch of free trade globalists on my 2025 Bingo Card though, that shit is hilarious.
 
Trump could discover the secret to eternal life and he'd still be literally hitler
 
west42 said:
Trump could discover the secret to eternal life and he'd still be literally hitler
Click to expand...
It would be a cruel irony. Once he drinks the eternal life elixir himself, no sane person would want to.
 
BFoe said:
No.
If no countries used tariffs at all, trade would increase of course but a lot of domestic industries would get hit. We don’t produce things nearly as cheaply as a lot of other countries.

Tariffs are not inherently good or bad, it depends on what products, what countries, and what rates are used.

I definitely didn’t have Righties all becoming a bunch of free trade globalists on my 2025 Bingo Card though, that shit is hilarious.
Click to expand...

I don't buy that. There's a reason all those other countries put tariffs on our exports for a reason and it's not to benefit the US, it's to benefit them.
 
BFoe said:
It would be a cruel irony. Once he drinks the eternal life elixir himself, no sane person would want to.
Click to expand...
Everybody whose life doesn't revolve around hating trump would.
 
F1980 said:
I don't buy that. There's a reason all those other countries put tariffs on our exports for a reason and it's not to benefit the US, it's to benefit them.
Click to expand...
Sure, but look at it the other way. You really want to go zero-for-zero with China? Shit no. They’ll flood the US market even worse than now with shit much cheaper than ours, it would be a job killer. Over in Japan, they don’t charge us any tariff at all on our imported cars, and people still won’t buy them.

Countries like that can still make and sell stuff cheaper than we do, tariff or no tariff. We could close a bunch more factories and relocate them abroad, but who wants that?

You could say, “Ok fine, we’ll keep some tariffs like the one ones on China, but 0 everywhere else.” And that could be generally workable, because these other tariffs are low. Japan’s tariff rates are very low anyway. I think agricultural products are around 15%, but all other types of products are 0-4%. Same in the EU. They have a pretty reasonable 10% tariff on US cars—which they barely import anyhow—everything else is super low. Non-ag products is like 1.6%.

Point is, we don’t want to go zero for zero with everyone, and for countries where we could/might, Trump didnt need to treat the global economy like it’s E. Jean Carroll to do it. Those countries are allies, we could’ve just negotiated it.

Fox by the Sea said:
Everybody whose life doesn't revolve around hating trump would.
Click to expand...
Hey, just know that there’s no going back. Once you have eternal life, you’re stuck living forever, and in a world where Donald Trump also lives forever. Enjoy that shit, I’m good.
 
BFoe said:
Sure, but look at it the other way. You really want to go zero-for-zero with China? Shit no. They’ll flood the US market even worse than now with shit much cheaper than ours, it would be a job killer. Over in Japan, they don’t charge us any tariff at all on our imported cars, and people still won’t buy them.

Countries like that can still make and sell stuff cheaper than we do, tariff or no tariff. We could close a bunch more factories and relocate them abroad, but who wants that?

You could say, “Ok fine, we’ll keep some tariffs like the one ones on China, but 0 everywhere else.” And that could be generally workable, because these other tariffs are low. Japan’s tariff rates are very low anyway. I think agricultural products are around 15%, but all other types of products are 0-4%. Same in the EU. They have a pretty reasonable 10% tariff on US cars—which they barely import anyhow—everything else is super low. Non-ag products is like 1.6%.

Point is, we don’t want to go zero for zero with everyone, and for countries where we could/might, Trump didnt need to treat the global economy like it’s E. Jean Carroll to do it. Those countries are allies, we could’ve just negotiated it.


Hey, just know that there’s no going back. Once you have eternal life, you’re stuck living forever, and in a world where Donald Trump also lives forever. Enjoy that shit, I’m good.
Click to expand...

No, not with China. They should be one of if not the only exception. Not 0 but not anywhere near as high as what Trump has set.
 
