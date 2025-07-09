If Topuria mimicks Canelo’s boxing style, then his future opponent should mirror Bivol’s

TimeToTrain
After listening to Ilia’s podcast with Patrick Bet-David, he provided insight on who he grew up watching, and it wasn’t any of the MMA fighters but it was Canelo who he looks forward to meeting one day.
Topuria no doubt took boxing to another level in MMA. Before we were convinced that Max and DP were the best boxers in MMA but thats not how Topuria sees it. He thinks no one in the UFC has elite boxing skills and that’s why he wants to take this opportunity to showcase what real boxing is. And he knows how to apply the technicality and nuances that Canelo has to the sport.
With that being said, not saying it has to a person who can counter that Canelo style with a Russian style like Dmitry Bivol, but I think that style would pose problems with Topuria using the long reach and volume of punches as both offense and defense which gave Canelo problems.
Not even sure if Islam has that physical gift to adopt a boxing style like Bivol at this age. But I’m sure there are many other ways to beat an elite boxing MMA fighter using Muay Thai, it’s just we haven’t seen it yet.
