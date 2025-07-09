If Topuria mimicks Canelo’s boxing style, then his future opponent should mirror Bivol’s

Marko Polo said: but there are no holes in his game. Nothing to game plan for Click to expand...

I disagree.His striking is beautiful and overall his game is clearly highly effective but he has very clear patterns and tendencies which an elite fighter could exploit - combined with a dedicated coaching staff, film study and a bit of sparring to mimick and prepare for.He uses a small head slip to his left for the first strike, often jab, thrown at him. Seems to occur 90% ofthe time.His next defensive move is almost always a dip to his right after a return to centerline.He is so deeply ingrained in thus pattern that he does is as a tick in between exchanges. Anyone familiar with the head movement boxers do where they run a string between opposite corners of the ring and practice "staying off the center line" will recognize the fundamentals of this boxing exercise and if you watch film of Ilia fighting you will see it.Is it the end of the world? No absolutely not.In fact Ilias reflexes are exceptionally quick, so much so that even if you were accurately guessing his tendencies, he might still be able to evade with his reflexes and of course you are likely to need to be in or around the area where Ilia is dangerous to exploit this...But with film study there are definitely patterns and tendencies which could be learned to create a greatly increased chance of knowing where opening will be in striking exchanges.And he has been caught in these exact patterns before.Jai Herbert threwRight cross (instead of jab, thus targeting the slip left)Left High kick, perfectly timing the secondary dip right(Cant post gif file too large)Techniques that could work:1- throw the initial jab at his left ear, where he is going.OrInitiate exchange with straight right2- go "first and third" to exert control over when ilia enters his movement patterns and use that to put strikes in the places he is most likely to be.3- utilize combinations with secondary strikes targeting the head dip to the right, hook, shovel hook, knee.4- utilize ilias tendencies to counter with the left hook to time a takedown5- make him fight off the back foot, walking him down while remaining defensively responsible. (The VAST majority of Ilias most damaging shots land while opponents are throwing , a high guard with high elbows and muay Thai elbow and forearm blocking would allow a bigger fighter to utilize their size)6- throw STRAIGHT attacks and up the middle attacks.Ilia beats opponents with speed using the time of slower rounded trajectory techniques like hooks to time his entries and attacks.7- similar to how Chris Weidman caught Anderson Silva use attacks that break up the left right left right pattern:jab left hook,double jab, Triple jabjab left high kick...combinations where the attack is coming from the side where Ilia is most likely to be moving towards.______Slip leftDip rightsometimes with a reset to centerline in betweenoften he throws a right cross counter ON the slip left^ Watch this at 3:45 - the chapter " head movement"