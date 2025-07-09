If Topuria mimicks Canelo’s boxing style, then his future opponent should mirror Bivol’s

After listening to Ilia’s podcast with Patrick Bet-David, he provided insight on who he grew up watching, and it wasn’t any of the MMA fighters but it was Canelo who he looks forward to meeting one day.

Topuria no doubt took boxing to another level in MMA. Before we were convinced that Max and DP were the best boxers in MMA but thats not how Topuria sees it. He thinks no one in the UFC has elite boxing skills and that’s why he wants to take this opportunity to showcase what real boxing is. And he knows how to apply the technicality and nuances that Canelo has to the sport.

With that being said, not saying it has to a person who can counter that Canelo style with a Russian style like Dmitry Bivol, but I think that style would pose problems with Topuria using the long reach and volume of punches as both offense and defense which gave Canelo problems.

Not even sure if Islam has that physical gift to adopt a boxing style like Bivol at this age. But I’m sure there are many other ways to beat an elite boxing MMA fighter using Muay Thai, it’s just we haven’t seen it yet.
 
Topuria is unbeatable right now. He is the pinnacle of perfect training and mentality coming together. He is not invincible, he could get randomly caught like anyone who steps in there, but there are no holes in his game. Nothing to game plan for

I think he will lose eventually. I’m speculating here, but I know he wont walk away in his prime years like Khabib and GSP, Jones to an extent. I don’t think he has that weakness in him, to be afraid of losing - I think that because of the way he fights right now

As for Canelo, it doesn’t get much better than him either. He only loses to bigger fighters, even then he flatlines them half the time like he did to Kovalev
 
Topuria is unbeatable right now.
If he loses against Paddy - I will be beyond shocked
JuUI1bs.gif
 
Topuria is unbeatable right now. He is the pinnacle of perfect training and mentality coming together. He is not invincible, he could get randomly caught like anyone who steps in there, but there are no holes in his game. Nothing to game plan for
I was told that he can lose to anyone on any given night.
 
Someone like Shavkat

canelo-canelo-alvarez.gif
Would love to see Topuria go up to 170 and fight Shavkat. Topuria may be faster by the punch but Shavkat is just bigger and stronger. It would actually be unfair. My point is, I’d love to see Shavkat take his striking to another level and throw punches like Bivol in that gift.
 
Not only does he give a nice impression of Canelos boxing skills, he also has very very good handspeed and power, and thats not something you can learn. So good luck trying to beat Canelos style just by mimicking a boxer (that to be fair also had a massive natural size advantage on Canelo).
 
but there are no holes in his game. Nothing to game plan for
I disagree.

His striking is beautiful and overall his game is clearly highly effective but he has very clear patterns and tendencies which an elite fighter could exploit - combined with a dedicated coaching staff, film study and a bit of sparring to mimick and prepare for.


He uses a small head slip to his left for the first strike, often jab, thrown at him. Seems to occur 90% ofthe time.

His next defensive move is almost always a dip to his right after a return to centerline.

He is so deeply ingrained in thus pattern that he does is as a tick in between exchanges. Anyone familiar with the head movement boxers do where they run a string between opposite corners of the ring and practice "staying off the center line" will recognize the fundamentals of this boxing exercise and if you watch film of Ilia fighting you will see it.
8862913f-5752-422f-8ffb-4dbe8c8e4021.gif




Is it the end of the world? No absolutely not.
In fact Ilias reflexes are exceptionally quick, so much so that even if you were accurately guessing his tendencies, he might still be able to evade with his reflexes and of course you are likely to need to be in or around the area where Ilia is dangerous to exploit this...

But with film study there are definitely patterns and tendencies which could be learned to create a greatly increased chance of knowing where opening will be in striking exchanges.

And he has been caught in these exact patterns before.

Jai Herbert threw

Right cross (instead of jab, thus targeting the slip left)
Left High kick, perfectly timing the secondary dip right

(Cant post gif file too large)


Techniques that could work:

1- throw the initial jab at his left ear, where he is going.
Or
Initiate exchange with straight right

2- go "first and third" to exert control over when ilia enters his movement patterns and use that to put strikes in the places he is most likely to be.

3- utilize combinations with secondary strikes targeting the head dip to the right, hook, shovel hook, knee.

4- utilize ilias tendencies to counter with the left hook to time a takedown

5- make him fight off the back foot, walking him down while remaining defensively responsible. (The VAST majority of Ilias most damaging shots land while opponents are throwing , a high guard with high elbows and muay Thai elbow and forearm blocking would allow a bigger fighter to utilize their size)

6- throw STRAIGHT attacks and up the middle attacks.
Ilia beats opponents with speed using the time of slower rounded trajectory techniques like hooks to time his entries and attacks.

7- similar to how Chris Weidman caught Anderson Silva use attacks that break up the left right left right pattern:
jab left hook,
double jab, Triple jab
jab left high kick...

combinations where the attack is coming from the side where Ilia is most likely to be moving towards.



______

Slip left
Dip right


sometimes with a reset to centerline in between

often he throws a right cross counter ON the slip left




^ Watch this at 3:45 - the chapter " head movement"



 
I still think Topuria's first lost will be someone who either runs him over with grappling or mixes it in enough to throw off his striking. I'm happy to be proven wrong, and even more impressed if someone does. Topuria does take hits more than most because of his size, so getting caught is what it is, someone can time a perfect counter.
 
Nope. He hasn't been knocked out twelve times, so he can't have defensive flaws.

Solid breakdown, by the way.
 
