If Topuria beats Charles and Islam beats JDM would you be okay with Topuria being gifted another unearned TS?

From the way Islam is talking back and forth with Topuria it sounds like Islam is laying out the ground work to goad Topuria up to WW because he probably sees that as much easier title defence/higher paying fight than next in line Shavkat who has trained with Abdulmanap and is on friendly terms with Islam, not to mention, a much bigger, stronger, tougher opponent.

With the trash talk between them I think it would be great entertainement, but let's face it, Topuria is not even deserving of a title shot against Charles with one title defence and Charles isn't even a champion. It would be some some serious unearned freakshow shit.
 
That would be ridiculous, can you imagine Topuria fighting against Shavkat? He would get thrown out of the cage.

If Islam's grappling at 170 is elite enough to get him through JDM, then imagine what he would do to Ilia in that division. This hypothetical makes no sense.
 
