If Toppy moves to 170 and KOs Islam

yea, islam was never that good and never my friend.Is he the Goat?
I'd agree with you if Islam didn't run from Ilia so blatantly to begin with. Ilia announced a move to LW, and within a few months, Islam says he's moving up too? Not a coincidence.No. The dude didn't even clear out 145, but we're entertaining the idea of him leaving another division full of contenders? Can we stop the champ vs champ bullshit?
This is why champ-champ fights suck.
Context matters. Ilia straight murdered the definitive 2 best guys in the division in Volk and Holloway before announcing his move up and calling out Islam. It was only after ilia challenged him that suddenly Islam wanted to move up himself. And that, against a guy who just got grapple-fucked for the last half of his fight against Belal. If Islam announced the move before Ilia, nobody would care, but this screams of a blatant duck. Now, he's acting amenable to fighting ilia, but at 170 where Islam is going to have a massive size advantage. At 5'7", ilia will never be a true WW and Islam knows thatThis is why champ-champ fights suck.
Islam ran from Ilia. Ilia ran from Movsar, Lopes, Murphy, etc. Or no one ran from anyone and they just made moves for their careers.
Ilia was a lose-lose. If he wins, he beat another FW. If he loses, he lost to a FW.
People had also been begging Islam to go to WW for years.
How do you open up with context matters then straight up forget all context the next sentence? Islam wanted to move up before Illia even became champ at 145.
He talked about it, but didnt decide to until Ilia announced his move. Every dominant champ "talks" about moving up. That means nothing.
He made up his mind way before. The only thing blocking him was his friend being champ at the time. Once that was no longer he moved up. Had nothing to do with Ilia.
Tbf Topuria destroyed Isam's best wins lol.