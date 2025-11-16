If Toppy moves to 170 and KOs Islam

Skarsgard said:
No. The dude didn't even clear out 145, but we're entertaining the idea of him leaving another division full of contenders? Can we stop the champ vs champ bullshit?
I'd agree with you if Islam didn't run from Ilia so blatantly to begin with. Ilia announced a move to LW, and within a few months, Islam says he's moving up too? Not a coincidence.
 
djason1988 said:
This is why champ-champ fights suck.

Islam ran from Ilia. Ilia ran from Movsar, Lopes, Murphy, etc. Or no one ran from anyone and they just made moves for their careers.

Ilia was a lose-lose. If he wins, he beat another FW. If he loses, he lost to a FW.

People had also been begging Islam to go to WW for years.
 
Skarsgard said:
Context matters. Ilia straight murdered the definitive 2 best guys in the division in Volk and Holloway before announcing his move up and calling out Islam. It was only after ilia challenged him that suddenly Islam wanted to move up himself. And that, against a guy who just got grapple-fucked for the last half of his fight against Belal. If Islam announced the move before Ilia, nobody would care, but this screams of a blatant duck. Now, he's acting amenable to fighting ilia, but at 170 where Islam is going to have a massive size advantage. At 5'7", ilia will never be a true WW and Islam knows that
 
djason1988 said:
How do you open up with context matters then straight up forget all context the next sentence? Islam wanted to move up before Illia even became champ at 145.
 
Joinho10 said:
He talked about it, but didnt decide to until Ilia announced his move. Every dominant champ "talks" about moving up. That means nothing.
 
GOATs aren't made by beating the GOATs before them. The GOATs before them were made by beating EVERYONE. If you just became a GOAT by beating a GOAT, it would just be constant diminishing returns and lower the value of being GOAT. It would be speedrunning that title by copping the momentum and hard work of the person before you
 
