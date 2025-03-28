If Toppy KOs Islam

no. Conor's popularity wasn't because he was beating all these high level fighters. it was because he had charisma. he was super popular even when he made his UFC debut. i never seen anything like it in my lifetime. he just amassed an insane amount of fandom in such a tiny window, without ever really beating the top fighters. even though he beat Max and Poirer early on, they weren't really top fighters yet.
he especially started blowing up worldwide big when he started calling what rds he was going to knock guys out in and how he was going to beat them, what their weaknesses were. people were LOVING the Mystic Mac days.