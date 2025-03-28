If Toppy KOs Islam

LOL, no one is going to be bigger than Conor anytime soon.
 
When he kos him he will not be a bigger star. But he will be a better fighter
 
no. Conor's popularity wasn't because he was beating all these high level fighters. it was because he had charisma. he was super popular even when he made his UFC debut. i never seen anything like it in my lifetime. he just amassed an insane amount of fandom in such a tiny window, without ever really beating the top fighters. even though he beat Max and Poirer early on, they weren't really top fighters yet.

he especially started blowing up worldwide big when he started calling what rds he was going to knock guys out in and how he was going to beat them, what their weaknesses were. people were LOVING the Mystic Mac days.
 
He will NEVER become a star like Conor. Conor was actually likable and funny, this guy isn't all that likable and more annoying.

But if he beats Islam, it might be one of the greatest runs we've ever seen. It would be a better one than Conor's.

To be fair to Conor though, Conor was coming off a long lay off, and Khabib was still in his prime at 30. Islam is 33 now and might end up fighting near 34 at LW. Islam might be declining right in front of our eyes.
 
He was popular because the UFC promoted him endlessly. When Conor threw the cart into the bus window it was even used as promotion. He was allowed to host UFC press conferences. No one was given that kind of treatment. He was given a free shot at another weight class for the championship.

Now the UFC only promotes itself, DWCS, and Power Slap. They barely support their own fighters anymore. In some cases they literally just bury and ignore their champions like Aspinall.
 
Uhhh. He destroyed Eddie Alverez and KO'd Aldo. They were top tier fighters, best of the best at the time. He made it look easy.

Can't stand Conor but he was a serious fighter back then.

I went to UFC 120 in London with my mate, Conor was near the cage, and I said 'there's Conor McGregor down there', my mate had no clue who he was. He wasn't big then at all.
 
