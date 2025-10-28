If Tommy's still your boy, get TF in here

oski
Best Ref Ever
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2023
- Messages
- 1,760
- Reaction score
- 8,834
I just rewatched PRIDE 28 and what a fucking card, but moreover, the whole card had me thinking of the chaos surrounding 321 and especially some of the takes coming out of this place.
The main was the Rampage/Wandy rematch.
So, which of you still on Tommy's nuts wanna come on here and tell me if there is a chance in hell that either of these guys would tapout to an eye-poke?
And along the same lines, out of following, how many of them would tapout to an eye-poke?
I am guessing just one there, but maybe I'm off here.
Let me have it, sherpimps.
The main was the Rampage/Wandy rematch.
So, which of you still on Tommy's nuts wanna come on here and tell me if there is a chance in hell that either of these guys would tapout to an eye-poke?
And along the same lines, out of following, how many of them would tapout to an eye-poke?
I am guessing just one there, but maybe I'm off here.
Let me have it, sherpimps.