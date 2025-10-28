If Tommy's still your boy, get TF in here

oski

oski

Best Ref Ever
@purple
Joined
Dec 13, 2023
Messages
1,760
Reaction score
8,834
I just rewatched PRIDE 28 and what a fucking card, but moreover, the whole card had me thinking of the chaos surrounding 321 and especially some of the takes coming out of this place.

The main was the Rampage/Wandy rematch.

wandy-rampage.gif


So, which of you still on Tommy's nuts wanna come on here and tell me if there is a chance in hell that either of these guys would tapout to an eye-poke?

And along the same lines, out of following, how many of them would tapout to an eye-poke?

quit from eye poke.png

I am guessing just one there, but maybe I'm off here.

Let me have it, sherpimps.
 
How many of those have been double eyepoked while defending a title?
 
Rampage was a good looking fellow back in the day, no homo.
 
Still a fan of Tommy and his chances in the rematch
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,933
Messages
58,013,570
Members
175,905
Latest member
HanaOdeshee

Share this page

Back
Top