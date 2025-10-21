If Tom does not beat Ganes within 2 minutes then Jones will use this against him

If this fight goes past 2 minutes then Jones will use this as ammo for why Tom was never good enough to fight him. He will make the claim of how easy he beat Cyril, while Tom had a much harder time. And thus, Tom was not on his level. Many of his fans will eat it up and the whole ducking scenario will die out completely. This fight is very important to Tom because his legacy of being the man that Jones was too scared to fight all depends on how quick he can finish Ganes.
 
No matter what happens Jon ducked Tom.

Jon Jones RETIRED ... gave up his belt
and waited until he was sure Tom was booked to fight someone else
To announce he would maybe come back and fight anyone but Tom.


There is no flex here no matter how far up your ass you insert your head
 
ShaggyDoyle said:
If this fight goes past 2 minutes then Jones will use this as ammo for why Tom was never good enough to fight him. He will make the claim of how easy he beat Cyril, while Tom had a much harder time. And thus, Tom was not on his level. Many of his fans will eat it up and the whole ducking scenario will die out completely. This fight is very important to Tom because his legacy of being the man that Jones was too scared to fight all depends on how quick he can finish Ganes.
I was thinking about this the other day too, I agree
 
You can call it a duck sure, but at the end of the day Jones will still be remembered as the GOAT that cherry picked his last few fights, which he's earned the right to do BOO HOO. The hype for Gane vs Aspinall is non existent which kind of proved Jones point. Noone cares about Aspinall, other than his 10 English fans that just call you names or say you're dumb if you don't agree with them that Aspinall is the greatest heavyweight to ever grace the UFC because he's finished a few mid carders in the first round.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
You're all secretly hoping this happens so you can keep the Jones hate circlejerk going
Great point. Pretty tough for Jones haters to come up with any other reasons to dislike him. The hate for him is so damn irrational, the guy is basically an American hero. And on top of that, just ao genuine.
 
ShaggyDoyle said:
If this fight goes past 2 minutes then Jones will use this as ammo for why Tom was never good enough to fight him. He will make the claim of how easy he beat Cyril, while Tom had a much harder time. And thus, Tom was not on his level. Many of his fans will eat it up and the whole ducking scenario will die out completely. This fight is very important to Tom because his legacy of being the man that Jones was too scared to fight all depends on how quick he can finish Ganes.
But Jones would be saying that as a retired fighter who had the chance to fight Aspinall, and Aspinall would be (I assume we're not talking about a loss here) the current champ.

If anyone bites at troll-bait Jones throws out there, then they deserve to be triggered and outraged for letting Jones live rent-free in their skulls.

And that would go double for Aspinall. And, IMO, there's no way that Aspinall would do anything but ignore or very casually laugh at any kind of attempt by Jones to troll his way to continued relevance.

Didn't we all learn that MMath is idiotic something like 20 years ago?
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
You're all secretly hoping this happens so you can keep the Jones hate circlejerk going
Don't worry, he'll do something dumb and will be back in the threads soon. Right now his relevancy has fallen off a cliff and there's not a lot to say about the guy that hasn't been said thousands of times.
 
Jon and his clan will be hoping for anything to discredit Tom, for Gane to land a clean shot, stuff a takedown, last the 1st round anything they can grasp at.

But its literally all irrelevant, Gane could even beat Tom and it still wouldn't change the fact Jonny commited the biggest act of ducking in MMA history.

