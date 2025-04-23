If these 3 fights happen, MMA will be nearly solved.

Jones vs Aspinall ---> Baddest Human on Planet Earth.

DDP vs Khamzat ---> 185 King.

Makhachev vs Topuria ---> 155 King.



-------------------------------



There will be way less interest in MMA once the winners are decided.



What's left for Heavyweight? Maybe Jones/Aspinall Winner vs Francis (never happening).

What's left for LHW? Ankalaev is the best. Beat the guy who was KO'ing everyone.

What's left for MW? Either Dricus or Khamzat, no one else is close.

What's left for WW? Either Belal or Shavkat, no one else is close. Maybe Islam if he moves up.

What's left for LW? Either Islam or Topuria, no one else is close.



What's left for FW? Topuria is King in 145. Solved.

What's left for BW? Merab is King in 135. Solved.

What's left for Flyweight? Pantoja is King in 125. Solved.



-------------------------------



This is proably why Netflix is not interested in the UFC deal. MMA is nearly solved.



They want one-off megafights like Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson,

and the only fight that comes close is Heavyweight Title Fight --- Jones vs Aspinall.