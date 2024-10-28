If there is one last fight to watch before UFC dies, it's Shavkat Khamzat more than ever for me

Hazuki Ryo

Hazuki Ryo

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 21, 2014
Messages
3,314
Reaction score
4,477
Two monsters in their prime. Shavkat has a big frame and I could totally see him excelling in multiple weight classes. He still has to fix his striking defense a bit but he would be a bad match up for Khamzat. He's as strong as an ox and I would love to see how he would defend the grappling.

It's the #1 exciting fight for me, more than anything else
 
Don't think Shavkat is moving up anytime soon and I dont think Khamzat can make 170 anymore, but that would be a great fight stylistically.
 
Legendary said:
Don't think Shavkat is moving up anytime soon and I dont think Khamzat can make 170 anymore, but that would be a great fight stylistically.
Click to expand...
Yeah it's definitely a dream match-up for me. The both would have to be champ and Dana would have to put $ on the table to make them fight. I would be good with a catch weight fight at 178-180 for example
 
Khamzat/DDP is the next big one I'm looking forward to, off the top of my head.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koya
Have a gut feeling they're going to book Belal/Khamzat for Abu Dhabi
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
ElLunico
E

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,858
Messages
56,415,424
Members
175,209
Latest member
ChetRonan

Share this page

Back
Top