If there is one last fight to watch before UFC dies, it's Shavkat Khamzat more than ever for me

Two monsters in their prime. Shavkat has a big frame and I could totally see him excelling in multiple weight classes. He still has to fix his striking defense a bit but he would be a bad match up for Khamzat. He's as strong as an ox and I would love to see how he would defend the grappling.
It's the #1 exciting fight for me, more than anything else
