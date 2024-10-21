Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Whoever wins if it's Trump or Kamala are you going to be fine with the results regardless?
Or will it bother or upset you? Will it linger on with you for awhile?
I have this thought process where whatever I can't control I can't worry about it.
So whoever wins if its Trump so be it. It's meant to be.
I just hope the country will do alright regardless who's president.
