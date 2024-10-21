Elections If the presidential nominee that you want to win loses, will you be ok with it?

If the presidential nominee that you want to win loses, will you be ok with it?

  • I'll be upset / disappointed, but I'll be fine.

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • I'm fine either way, so I'm good to go.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • It's going to bother me for awhile, so I'm not sure I'll be fine.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I don't know what my reaction will be, we will see and find out soon enough.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,197
Reaction score
45,768
Whoever wins if it's Trump or Kamala are you going to be fine with the results regardless?

Or will it bother or upset you? Will it linger on with you for awhile?

I have this thought process where whatever I can't control I can't worry about it.

So whoever wins if its Trump so be it. It's meant to be.

I just hope the country will do alright regardless who's president.

15291142_091124-wpvi-getty-trump-harris-handshake-img.jpg
 
Not really, no. There isn't a lot I can do about it but obviously I want my preferred candidate to win.
 
I wouldn't be happy but being upset or deranged about it won't change the results or help me in my life.
 
Seano said:
Not really, no. There isn't a lot I can do about it but obviously I want my preferred candidate to win.
Click to expand...
Like elderly care patient Donald and useless
VANCE ?

I had posted that I'm in general support dems while in some cases no.
Believe me, maga for me isn't empty promise called reps.

MAGA is ideology used by Reagan who managed to get some portion of voters to elect. .
When we in all world weakling Turp and weaklinngs like others e
 
I don't think either will matter that much to me. We'll either get Trump, which is funny, and obstructionism or the first black woman, so we don't have to hear about dump female idpol again, and obstructionism.
 
If Trump wins and the hunting and killing of minorities is legalized it might get a little rough although incest retard Trump voters don't scare me much.
 
No sense in not being okay with it. As awful as it would be for Kamala to win, that's how elections work. There'll be another in 4 years.
 
SandisLL said:
Like elderly care patient Donald and useless
VANCE ?

I had posted that I'm in general support dems while in some cases no.
Believe me, maga for me isn't empty promise called reps.

MAGA is ideology used by Reagan who managed to get some portion of voters to elect. .
When we in all world weakling Turp and weaklinngs like others e
Click to expand...
I don't recall asking for your opinion nor does your post have anything to do with the discussion here. There are several crybaby threads to post in about Trump, go use them for this bullshit.

Funneling money into Ukraine isn't what most of us care about, sorry.
 
Goatenstein said:
If Trump wins and the hunting and killing of minorities is legalized it might get a little rough although incest retard Trump voters don't scare me much.
Click to expand...
OK, tough guy. We get it. Enough already.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mack Yancy
Opinion Kamala Harris may win the debate, but she will lose the presidency.
9 10 11
Replies
213
Views
6K
Andy Capp
Andy Capp

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,142
Messages
56,373,182
Members
175,189
Latest member
Tazar

Share this page

Back
Top