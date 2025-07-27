  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

If the blonde, douchey guy was the villain every american loved to hate, how did Hogan become the hero?

Jesse Ventura said his look was based around what ticked off americans, which was basically a blonde, jacked dude.

Hulk Hogan was a blonde, jacked dude, but had a hero following. Not just somebody loved to hate and root against.

What accounts for Hogans ability to break this perception?
 
Pride is not the same as overpride/cockiness. People want a man with leadership spirit, I.e. someone with confidence yet a healthy dose of humility when it matters most.
 
He defeated Iron Sheik, the most hated villain in WWF at the time
 
