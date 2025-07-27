If the blonde, douchey guy was the villain every american loved to hate, how did Hogan become the hero?

Intermission
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 5,567
- Reaction score
- 2,789
Jesse Ventura said his look was based around what ticked off americans, which was basically a blonde, jacked dude.
Hulk Hogan was a blonde, jacked dude, but had a hero following. Not just somebody loved to hate and root against.
What accounts for Hogans ability to break this perception?
Hulk Hogan was a blonde, jacked dude, but had a hero following. Not just somebody loved to hate and root against.
What accounts for Hogans ability to break this perception?