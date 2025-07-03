Ita big its beautiful its a bill ................ now Reality. The hysteria over this is insane its a good bill (not as good after Senate git through with it) . I dont think most of the whiners even think it's that bad just ita TRUMP AHHHHHHHHHHH. NOOOOOOOOOOO. Not another win. Lol. Bill isn't perfect but FFS its not that bad either . But if all you do is lose I understand that makes folks bitter.
Violence/Genocide: Do not condone violence or genocide on a person or group of people. You are free to attack a person or groups ideas but you are crossing the line when calling for violence. This will be heavily enforced in threads with breaking news involving victims.
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.