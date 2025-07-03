Economy If the Big Beautiful Bill is so bad for the common person as I keep hearing, why would 218 House members vote for it, and 50 Senate members?

Leonard Haid

Aren't these politicians supposed to be repping the common person? As an outsider, I don't get it.
 
Because they're rich enough to benifit from it, are preserving their careers, were coerced by POTUS, they don't like poor people, etc.
 
Ita big its beautiful its a bill ................ now Reality. The hysteria over this is insane its a good bill (not as good after Senate git through with it) . I dont think most of the whiners even think it's that bad just ita TRUMP AHHHHHHHHHHH. NOOOOOOOOOOO. Not another win. Lol. Bill isn't perfect but FFS its not that bad either . But if all you do is lose I understand that makes folks bitter.
 
