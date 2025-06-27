Media If Stipe showed this type of personality while champ, he'd probably have been a bigger star

Never understood the hate. A classy competitor, real life hero, family man, knocked a bunch of people out. What's not to like? The backlash against him for voicing that he wanted an immediate rematch with DC was bizarre. It's not his fault that the HW division was old when he was competing. Hope he's living his best retired life.
 
People who paid attention to the Embeddeds knew he was always this goofy personality. Unfortunately his boredom with the usual questions of run-of-the-mill sports interviews never let it shine when most fans were watching him...

But then, he was never in it because he craved attention and fame. I don't think he regrets that he might have left some money on the table by being who he was and not always playing to the media. He's happy in his life, and content.
 
stipe was actually charasmatic. extremely.

problem only was if people could understand what he would say, then they would be attuned to his charisma like the world was to Conor.
 
El Che said:
Good for Stipe, he deserves to live a great life for what he has done in and out of the cage. What a legend. He deserved a great send off from the UFC but I know Stipe isn't the type to want/like that, which makes me respect him even more.
Thank you
 
I've always been a fan, but God Damn am I glad he never did that while he had the belt.

This is the only video Miocic ever needed to promote himself


stipe-miocic-daniel-cormier.gif
 
Fergelmince said:
I've always been a fan, but God Damn am I glad he never did that while he had the belt.

This is the only video Miocic ever needed to promote himself


stipe-miocic-daniel-cormier.gif
You didn't catch him doing Taylor Swift's "Blank Spcae" in a UFC lip-sync battle two months after he beat Werdum....
 
BigTruck said:
Well tbh if he fought like he did against Jones the fat dude that koed bj would have another win on his record
Tell yourself that and go give it a whirl. Upload the video for us when you're done.

He gave Jones more fight than Gane did and that guy is back on the glaze list here. Weird
 
