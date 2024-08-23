If Stipe Manages to Beat Jones...

Pitier of Fools

I know it's a tall task. I would favor prime Stipe over Jones, but the guy's 42 years old.

But anyway, if he does pull out a win, does that make him the greatest heavyweight of all time?

His resume would then be:

Mark Hunt
Arlovski
Werdum
Overeem
JDS
Ngannou
Cormier (twice)
Jones

That would arguably be the best resume anyone has regardless of weight.

What do you think?
 
Jones and DC wouldn't be in their prime when he beat them, and same with everybody else he beat outside of Werdum and Ngannou

This fight does nothing for either of their legacies
 
Jones would beg for an immediate rematch and Dana will make that happen instead of fighting Aspinall.
 
