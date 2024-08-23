If Stipe Manages to Beat Jones...

I know it's a tall task. I would favor prime Stipe over Jones, but the guy's 42 years old.



But anyway, if he does pull out a win, does that make him the greatest heavyweight of all time?



His resume would then be:



Mark Hunt

Arlovski

Werdum

Overeem

JDS

Ngannou

Cormier (twice)

Jones



That would arguably be the best resume anyone has regardless of weight.



What do you think?