With all the nonsense over the last year, what are your predictions if Stipe gets injured during camp?
Jones vs Aspinall in November
Jones vs Stipe 2025 (maybe 2026)
Jones retires without fighting
UFC brings in Arlovski as a late replacement
Other....
Keep in mind that Jones in the only fighter in history to completely cancel a card because he refused to take a short notice opponent change.
***Can't make a poll if mods can help***
