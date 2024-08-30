With all the nonsense over the last year, what are your predictions if Stipe gets injured during camp?



Jones vs Aspinall in November

Jones vs Stipe 2025 (maybe 2026)

Jones retires without fighting

UFC brings in Arlovski as a late replacement

Other....



Keep in mind that Jones in the only fighter in history to completely cancel a card because he refused to take a short notice opponent change.



