If Stipe gets injured...

Ginja_Ninja

Ginja_Ninja

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 24, 2024
Messages
51
Reaction score
161
With all the nonsense over the last year, what are your predictions if Stipe gets injured during camp?

Jones vs Aspinall in November
Jones vs Stipe 2025 (maybe 2026)
Jones retires without fighting
UFC brings in Arlovski as a late replacement
Other....

Keep in mind that Jones in the only fighter in history to completely cancel a card because he refused to take a short notice opponent change.

***Can't make a poll if mods can help***
 
Artem Lobov saves the day, and fight Jones on short notice
 
Jon Jones would simply wait for Stipe <Dany07> So that's not something you should wish for^^
Jon is not fighting Tom. Just get over it <mma1>
 
Jones will never fight someone young and dangerous he's not sure of beating at this point.

I guess Shogun Rua should have done the same back in the days instead of giving him a title shot 😅
 
That would be the best case scenario tbh. It would force Jones to either fight Aspinall (and lose) or get the fuck out of the way (retire/get stripped). The belt would finally go to its rightful owner, Tom Aspinall.
 
Dana will let Jones wait for stipe and the glizzy glaze tour continues
 
The two reasons why this fight is less than compelling and means nothing other than a payday for the two fighters are highlighted below:
1725021417646.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alpha_T83
Who would Jon Jones fight if Stipe was injured?
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
2K
Khaosan
Khaosan
I
How likely is this series of events regarding Alex-Ankalaev-Aspinall-Jones
Replies
4
Views
230
GriffinLHWChamp
GriffinLHWChamp
jackleeb
The best possible MMA timeline (Jones vs Pereira)
Replies
6
Views
326
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy
Captain Herb
News Aspinall to be back up for Jones/Stipe in November
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
5K
Pharenheit
Pharenheit
IronGolem007
Only if Jones Beats Stipe, will Pereira Move Up to Heavyweight
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
Question
Question

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,285
Messages
56,111,343
Members
175,072
Latest member
Black Noble

Share this page

Back
Top