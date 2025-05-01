If shogun and paul craig fought again

Who wins this fight and how?

Craig didnt look great against bo nickle, but I think shogun would go to his grappling roots for a rematch.
 
I know Shogun is the sentimental favourite, but he’s a 43 year old retired guy who hasn’t won a fight in 5 years

He’s probably consumed more alcohol and deserts in the last 2 years than he did in the entire decade before he retired
 
Funny how age affects everyone at different sizes. Regardless of either of their fall-offs, both would be still too big and strong for someone even as good as GSP. Put either of them against Georges and they'd be kicking his ass

Alcoholic desserts is where it's at
 
Shogun would eat his liver ;)
 
