If shogun and paul craig fought again

Shogun is retired. Craig is shot but he still beats Shogun today. Craig by RNCWho wins this fight and how?
Craig didnt look great against bo nickle, but I think shogun would go to his grappling roots for a rematch.
Funny how age affects everyone at different sizes. Regardless of either of their fall-offs, both would be still too big and strong for someone even as good as GSP. Put either of them against Georges and they'd be kicking his ass
Alcoholic desserts is where it's atI know Shogun is the sentimental favourite, but he’s a 43 year old retired guy who hasn’t won a fight in 5 years
He’s probably consumed more alcohol and deserts in the last 2 years than he did in the entire decade before he retired