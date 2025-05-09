If Seagal and Van Damme can make peace, there's hope for the world

ROKKO said:
100% an old age thing. If I was able to overcome my hatred for broccoli from when I was a kid then there is hope for anyone...or anytwo.
Click to expand...

I would love to know why they want to make peace with a rival movie star instead of all the babes they screwed over.
 
Now I just need Taking Back Sunday and Brand New to find peace.
 
Seagull probably haunted by a ghost in a pink Gi and waking up in the middle of the night soiled, figures he needs to make peace with his enemies before spending an afterlife in eternal torment.
 
Intermission said:
Some think that they are teaming up against all the sexual harrassment charges but I never heard of Van Damme having any
Click to expand...

How the fuck would a team up help? Is VD gonna fight the lawyers while Seagull eats carrots, dances badly and fails at grappling?
 
NS80kAW.gif
 
Van Damme has been talking positively about Seagal for a long time now. Steven just seemed to refuse to accept it for a while.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IloveTHIS
enterprise car rental
Replies
10
Views
272
fingercuffs
fingercuffs

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,259
Messages
57,275,166
Members
175,618
Latest member
itsallgoodkimura

Share this page

Back
Top