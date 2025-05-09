If Seagal and Van Damme can make peace, there's hope for the world

Intermission
Is this some sort of old age complex or why are they suddenly friends?
100% an old age thing. If I was able to overcome my hatred for broccoli from when I was a kid then there is hope for anyone...or anytwo.
Some think that they are teaming up against all the sexual harrassment charges but I never heard of Van Damme having anyProbably haunted by a ghost in a Pink Gi and waking up in the middle of the night soiled.
I think Van Dam is probably just too nice to hold grudges for life.
How the fuck would a team up help? Is VD gonna fight the lawyers while Seagull eats carrots, dances badly and fails at grappling?
Its amazing that Segal still has jet black hair in his 70's.Who would have guessed Van Damme would look older than Seagal..
Its amazing that Segal still has jet black hair in his 70's.