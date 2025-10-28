If RDR fights 4 times a year, one of his fights should be DDP in 2026

Rhood
RDR fought 4 times this year (2025) and fought 3 times in 2024.
Most likely he'll fight 4 more times in 2026.
DDP should be amongst 1 of his 4 opponents in 2026.
Possibly schedule DDP/RDR on a Summer blockbuster card? What do you think?
Anyone else miss DDP?
