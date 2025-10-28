If RDR fights 4 times a year, one of his fights should be DDP in 2026

RDR fought 4 times this year (2025) and fought 3 times in 2024.
Most likely he'll fight 4 more times in 2026.
DDP should be amongst 1 of his 4 opponents in 2026.
Possibly schedule DDP/RDR on a Summer blockbuster card? What do you think?

Anyone else miss DDP?
 
I don't think RDR should get DDP after losing to Allen, if anything I think DDP/Allen makes more sense considering they have a bit of a feud going on since DDP joined the UFC back in 2020/2021

Maybe RDR/Costa or RDR/Pyfer?
 
He lost in a bad way, worse than DDP lost against Khamzat, i don't think he should fight anybody higher than top 15
 
RDR said he will be slowing down and we probably won't see him for a bit. Meanwhile he's back to 8th ranking so he's not getting DDP without something in-between.

DDP is the #1 guy and needs a fight soon. I'd expect he fights Fluffy or Allen next.
 

Won't see him before a while, when he comes back RDR vs DDP is a matchup that NEEDS to happen.
 
He needs a break. Fighting that much is insane this day and age. He looked drained and he did against bobby too. I think he deserves one shit showing let's see if he gets his body right. Get on that Russian once every 15 month plan. The islam plan.
 
