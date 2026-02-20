If Poatan loses to Gane

Rhood
Is the Heavyweight division ruined forever??
All this hype about Poatan moving up and then he loses, does he retire afterwards?
Does Aspinall comes back after a year and save the division?
Does Heavyweight Legend Waldo Cortez finally save the division by giving Gane a major ass whipping?
