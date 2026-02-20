If Poatan loses to Gane

Is the Heavyweight division ruined forever??

All this hype about Poatan moving up and then he loses, does he retire afterwards?
Does Aspinall comes back after a year and save the division?
Does Heavyweight Legend Waldo Cortez finally save the division by giving Gane a major ass whipping?
 
NeverGoFullRetard.gif
 
This might legitimately be the worst HW division in UFC's history outside the top 2 (3 with Poatan) lol
 
fun fact gane both whooped nganou and toms butt

if we score it via damage and strikes per round
gane should have won vs nganou

now people really think gane is trash

in reality jones destroyed the HW division

people saw how unskilled these HWs are
compared to jones a 205 lb fighter
 
It really is bad. They need to scout talent agressively, wouldnt hurt to just buy up a few feeder leagues that they could use as tax right offs to potentially get some real talent from the very beginning and built up relatively slowly.

A more immediate solution is just to start throwing money around. Snipe the few good guys from the other orgs to stop the bleeding.
 
Gane knocks out Poatan and Tom retires to avoid rematching him.
 
