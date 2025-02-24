  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

If Poatan loses to Ankalaev, should there be an immediate rematch?

If Poatan loses to Ankalaev, should there be an immediate rematch?

  • Yes, regardless how he loses.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes, only if he loses in a close fight.

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • No, we should move on.

    Votes: 3 60.0%

  • I'm not sure.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,981
Reaction score
48,778
Say if Poatan loses, is he deserving of an immediate rematch?

I guess it would depend if he loses badly or it was a close fight.

Or it doesn't matter, the immediate rematch is pretty much mandatory for Poatan at this point.

26a22-17394702875536-1920.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
If Poatan defeats Ankalaev
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
2K
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
Leon Edwards
Khalil is dangerous fight for Poatan. If Poatan gets knocked out will there be an immediate rematch?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,037
Messages
56,939,628
Members
175,466
Latest member
certi88

Share this page

Back
Top