If Poatan beats Jones

'jones' and 'goat' are mutually exclusive, they don't go together. on paper his resume is incomparable but you cannot ignore the huge asterisk towering over it, there's no way to do that and sound credible. it almost doesn't even make sense to have the discussion.

but no, beating the GOAT doesn't make you GOAT, all by itself. if jones' run had been legit, then losing once to poatan doesn't just automatically transfer over that whole epic legacy all by itself. he'd have to defend for years on top of that to make it stick.
 
If Pereira steps up to heavyweight, takes the belt from Jon Jones, and defends it a few times, it’d be tough to deny he’s one of the greatest ever. We’re not there yet, but if it happens, winning titles in three different divisions would be a legendary accomplishment.
 
deadshot138 said:
He wouldn't beat Jones. Jon wouldn't be dumb enough to stand in his range and is an elite grappler. He'd sub him in the first round.
Click to expand...

flektarn said:
Jones would do to him what he did to Gane. Anything else is cope.
Click to expand...

Good chance Jones does sub him but there is no way he goes out as quickly as Gane. Poatan is a real warrior. Gane is a basketball player who decided on a whim to try MMA.
 
J'Ghasta said:
Good chance Jones does sub him but there is no way he goes out as quickly as Gane. Poatan is a real warrior. Gane is a basketball player who decided on a whim to try MMA.
Click to expand...
That's fair. Alex trains with Glover. Probably hard to sub him.
 
andgonsil said:
Is he the goat?
Click to expand...
He'd definitely have had one of the GOAT runs; but at his age, he probably doesn't have enough time to establish a long term MMA legacy.

That said, beating Jones would make him one of the top guys for the "combat sports GOAT" conversation.
 
Poatan would be an easier fight for Jones than Miocic. Jesus people Izzy got him to the fucking ground and Poatan has fought not one wrestling based fighter. Jones would get him to the ground and do whatever he wants with him and I hate Jones lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fact Checker
Forget Stipe, is Jones vs Poatan the best fight the UFC can make right now?
2
Replies
31
Views
491
YourBoss
YourBoss
don't ask
How would Jon do defending LHW belt against Jiri and Poatan?
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
whocares
whocares
ehxsur
Jon Jones vs Poatan
2
Replies
22
Views
286
NenadRS
NenadRS
ehxsur
Rewatch I just rewatched Poatan vs Jiri
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
3K
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy
Theynevergoeasy
Did this event inspire the worst takes ever?
Replies
17
Views
653
markantony20
markantony20

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,294
Messages
55,411,926
Members
174,766
Latest member
Ludwig von Mises

Share this page

Back
Top