If Pereira beat Jones

We all know of this fight was to happen Jones would just wrestle him same game plan vs Gane and let’s go down that alternative timeline. Let’s say Pereira KO’d Jones. How would you view Pereira and how would MMA as a whole view him? I think he beat Jones and Finishes him he’d be labeled one of the GOAT’s. Dana White would somehow still downplay him. Adesanya would post meme’s and remain salty.