If Pereira beat Jones

We all know of this fight was to happen Jones would just wrestle him same game plan vs Gane and let’s go down that alternative timeline. Let’s say Pereira KO’d Jones. How would you view Pereira and how would MMA as a whole view him? I think he beat Jones and Finishes him he’d be labeled one of the GOAT’s. Dana White would somehow still downplay him. Adesanya would post meme’s and remain salty.
 

Beat Francis and jones ans would be labelled one of the goats?

Man you have harsh standards.

3 division champ, takes out fences and bones and he’s just one of the goats
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Not happening you can stop dreaming class is back in session
You’re right because Bones will never fight again. He’s too busy ducking. Class is back in session? Work on your reading comprehension and learn how to answer an actually. Perhaps you should have stayed in the classroom my brotha in Christ.
 
dude. jon jones would still be the GOAT easy. like 18 title fight wins > 4 title fight wins.

someone move this thread to the lightweights.
 
CookieGoodies said:
You’re right because Bones will never fight again. He’s too busy ducking. Class is back in session? Work on your reading comprehension and learn how to answer an actually. Perhaps you should have stayed in the classroom my brotha in Christ.
my brotha from anotha... Alex ain't got nothing on Bones Jones
 
KungFuFoo said:
dude. jon jones would still be the GOAT easy. like 18 title fight wins > 4 title fight wins.

someone move this thread to the lightweights.
A lot of people don’t consider him it. They look and judge him hard on the Reyes fight. So I’m not really sure why you want this post moved considering it follows the current trend which is Jones has been ducking. But you know go off son.
 
So JJ takes Gane down and suddenly hes Cael Sanderson lol. Everyone forgets he couldnt take Santos with both knees blown out down, couldnt take Reyes down, and got taken down by an unknown Swedish kickboxer with no wrestling or grappling creds. More than a solid chance Pereira stuffs his takedowns and outclasses him on the feet.
 
Pereira by flying triangle/armbar!!
You heard it here first, folks...
 
