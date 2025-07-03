If Paddy vs Gaethje is the 319 co-main, Ilia's 1st LW defense has to be Arman... right?

R

Rubios

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
538
Reaction score
595
Just what the title says.

I'd love to see this fight. Paddy sits at #10 right now so him being the next contender would've been quite weird.
 
319 is not that far away (6 weeks)

So it wouldn't be surprising that Ilia fights the winner of it. A fight vs Paddy/Gaethje sells way more than Arman.
 
Paddy vs Gaethje isn't gonna happen now. By letting Paddy walk into the octagon to confront Ilia; it set up for everyone (including Paddy & Ilia) to talk about Paddy & Ilia fighting next.
 
Patty straight out said that was false.

And it seems to all track back to a fake event poster some reddit troll made.

So...
 
Ilia said he could and wants to fight again this year.
And it makes sense: got almost no damage and another win pretty much gets him FOTY.

Otherwise, it's still Merab. DDP could sneak in.

If I was the UFC, I would not risk my biggest star wanting to fight again... on the winner of Paddy vs Gaethje getting hurt that little so he can be back at it this year.
 
I’d be pretty shocked if they didn’t make Paddy vs Ilia

This is 2025 UFC, they have done shit that makes way less sense for way less money/viewership
 
arman always gets in his own way, it will be fun watching ilia decapitate paddy
 
Fake News ;)

images
 
Orochimaru 大蛇丸 said:
I’d be pretty shocked if they didn’t make Paddy vs Ilia

This is 2025 UFC, they have done shit that makes way less sense for way less money/viewership
Click to expand...

Sure, Dana does Dana.
I just can't figure out how they could get away with it this time.

Ok, say they make Paddy vs JG. Paddy wins, so they put him at... 4, or 3. That's a big if, but now we have a rightful 1st defense contender. Cool.

But in the meanwhile Arman takes a fight, too. And he wins it aswell. He gets... down, in the rankings?
 
Orochimaru 大蛇丸 said:
I’d be pretty shocked if they didn’t make Paddy vs Ilia

This is 2025 UFC, they have done shit that makes way less sense for way less money/viewership
Click to expand...
The thing is that the only way that the fight makes even a little sense in that fashion is if the UFC is confident that Paddy can't beat anyone better than Chandler, because a fight against Topuria rates to end Paddy's run as a financially useful asset for the UFC. If Paddy were a milking cow, feeding him to Topuria would be shooting the cow.
 
Rubios said:
Just what the title says.

I'd love to see this fight. Paddy sits at #10 right now so him being the next contender would've been quite weird.
Click to expand...

Or it could be the winner of that fight and Arman will fight someone else.

But I think they will give it to Arman, he made weight as the back and up and Dana said that made him look better after pulling out.
 
JKS said:
Or it could be the winner of that fight and Arman will fight someone else.

But I think they will give it to Arman, he made weight as the back and up and Dana said that made him look better after pulling out.
Click to expand...
Yep, Dana indicated that Arman making backup weight, "was a start", or something like that. I suspect they will offer it to Arman at a time and place of the UFC and Ilia's choosing, if, and only if, Arman goes along like a respectful contracted employee, will he get another shot at what he is asking for, and may we all se that he gets it live and in living color.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Ilia is the favorite vs any LW but [...]?
2
Replies
33
Views
955
hswrestler
hswrestler
methrogenn
Tsarukyan vs Topuria is the only fight to make in the Lightweight division
2
Replies
22
Views
547
PaulieVegas27
PaulieVegas27
R
Dana needs to forgive Arman: when history is on the making, it has to be made.
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
3K
bigfootsbreath
B
TCE
News Jon Anik: Justin Gaethje ‘was pissed’ to be passed over for UFC 317 title fight
4 5 6
Replies
113
Views
4K
Karate Kid
Karate Kid

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,227
Messages
57,516,664
Members
175,736
Latest member
StandingBodyElbow

Share this page

Back
Top