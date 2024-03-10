If Omalley wasnt a pink haired weirdo, yall would be worshipping him.

Seriously, the man is insanely good at fighting.

Fast, accurate, creative, insane repetoir of techniques, angles, footwork... the man can do everything.

He would be a beloved figure here, if it wasnt for his cross dressing and pimping his wife out to other men. Admit it.
 
giphy.gif
 
If I was just reading everyone's opinion of O'Malley's fights and never actually saw any of his fights, I would assume he was like Jon Jones at the beginning of his champ run. Absolutely destroying/stopping big names and tough competition, but that's not reality. He defended the belt once against someone who shouldn't have been fighting for it. Also refusing to admit he lose to Chito is a huge character flaw and just weird narcissism lol.
 
Looks like a meth addict who went crazy in a tattoo shop. I don't watch many manlet fights and haven't seen much besides last night. He's obviously a very good striker but who's the best wrestler he's faced? Sterling? He has the perfect tall skinny body for a wrestler to ragdoll. Let's see how he does against Merab (I know he called out the FW champ instead).
 
Looks like a meth addict who went crazy in a tattoo shop. I don't watch many manlet fights and haven't seen much besides last night. He's obviously a very good striker but who's the best wrestler he's faced? Sterling? He has the perfect tall skinny body for a wrestler to ragdoll. Let's see how he does against Merab (I know he called out the FW champ instead).
You should be, those divisions are the best by far at the moment.
 
I like the guy def a great fighter. Genuinely thought he lost before mainly due to the injury but even if I am wrong he still comfortably avenged that loss.
 
If you mean he's an unlikable dick head who talks and acts in such a way that people just cant stand him, then yes. Anything else youre talking about it just made up bullshit so you can act like the guys dick your sucking isnt an unlikable dork. Its his own fault. He literally choose to act the way he acts.
 
If you mean he's an unlikable dick head who talks and acts in such a way that people just cant stand him, then yes. Anything else youre talking about it just made up bullshit so you can act like the guys dick your sucking isnt an unlikable dork. Its his own fault. He literally choose to act the way he acts.
Again, how does it matter whether he's likeable or not? Are you watching the tonight show?
 
He would be a beloved figure here, if it wasnt for his cross dressing and pimping his wife out to other men. Admit it.
He doesn't pimp out his wife. He's explained that their relationship isn't open to her, just to him. People don't want to hear any of this and just like the cuck narrative lol.

His refusal to admit his defeat to Vera was very off Putinga and delusional. Nothing to do with his clownish looks.
You need to understand he's fucking around with all this. People take him and what he says way more seriously than even he does. The dude can be pretty self-deprecating.

Like, he was also saying he was the first man to finish Pedro after the eye poke lol. If people can't see that he's joking around with all this shit, then they're either dense as fuck or just don't understand this sort of humor.

All the silly clothes and the stuff he says is just part of the show. He isn't some idiot. He knows it puts eyes on him, sets him apart, and increases his star power. He likely dresses and acts totally normal outside of PR moments, and when he's in the cage there's no fucking around and he's 100% business.
 
He’s a great fighter and all the angry dudebros he triggers with the way he looks, is some refreshing icing on the cake. Some people just have a huge problem with diversity.
 
He doesn't pimp out his wife. He's explained that their relationship isn't open to her, just to him. People don't want to hear any of this and just like the cuck narrative lol.



You need to understand he's fucking around with all this. People take him and what he says way more seriously than even he does. The dude can be pretty self-deprecating.

Like, he was also saying he was the first man to finish Pedro after the eye poke lol. If people can't see that he's joking around with all this shit, then they're either dense as fuck or just don't understand this sort of humor.

All the silly clothes and the stuff he says is just part of the show. He isn't some idiot. He knows it puts eyes on him, sets him apart, and increases his star power. He likely dresses and acts totally normal outside of PR moments, and when he's in the cage there's no fucking around and he's 100% business.
Im sure he "explained" that after the fact, luls.

The man has a pink lambogini, im pretty sure hes not fucking around with anything, hes def a full blown weirdo. Still an absolutely amazing fighter though, no hate from here.
 
