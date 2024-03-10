If Omalley wasnt a pink haired weirdo, yall would be worshipping him.

Ballsaque
Seriously, the man is insanely good at fighting.
Fast, accurate, creative, insane repetoir of techniques, angles, footwork... the man can do everything.
He would be a beloved figure here, if it wasnt for his cross dressing and pimping his wife out to other men. Admit it.
