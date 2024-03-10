If Omalley wasnt a pink haired weirdo, yall would be worshipping him.

Ballsaque said: He would be a beloved figure here, if it wasnt for his cross dressing and pimping his wife out to other men. Admit it. Click to expand...

BlankaPresident said: His refusal to admit his defeat to Vera was very off Putinga and delusional. Nothing to do with his clownish looks. Click to expand...

He doesn't pimp out his wife. He's explained that their relationship isn't open to her, just to him. People don't want to hear any of this and just like the cuck narrative lol.You need to understand he's fucking around with all this. People take him and what he says way more seriously than even he does. The dude can be pretty self-deprecating.Like, he was also saying he was the first man to finish Pedro after the eye poke lol. If people can't see that he's joking around with all this shit, then they're either dense as fuck or just don't understand this sort of humor.All the silly clothes and the stuff he says is just part of the show. He isn't some idiot. He knows it puts eyes on him, sets him apart, and increases his star power. He likely dresses and acts totally normal outside of PR moments, and when he's in the cage there's no fucking around and he's 100% business.