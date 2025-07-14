Multiplat If old school nostalgia grounded games came out as fresh IPs today...

So it is something I wonder about for games like T2D, Shinobi and a number of other sequels like Turtles in Time, SoR, Katana Zero etc or anything with retro or pixelated art. Are these games thriving and relying on a generation obsessed with child hood nostalgia or are they actually existing relatively well on ttheir own. Are newer gens looking at these games and thinking '''wow that looks sick'' or is it all just one big millenial pander fest. Surely if the original Sonic was released today as a new IP as some alternate reality in competition with current gen games people would just think it looked ugly and outdated. Is there really any need to use pixelated graphics outside nostalgia? The games only looked like that because the tech wasn't strong enough, not because they actually wanted it to look that way. So we take T2D, remove the retro nostalgia and see there isn't point in using what are essentially poor quality graphics. I mean, it took a lot to upgrade from the Nes to the SNES, from the SNES to the PS1. What is with this major drive to roll it back, like damn, I want my games to look like the Nes again.
 
You're all over the place here. Shinobi and Streets of Rage don't even have pixel art. Shredder's Revenge uses sprites, but it looks great, and certainly doesn't look like an NES game. Your title says, "If old school nostalgia grounded games came out as fresh IPs today..." but Katana Zero is a new IP. It just sounds like you don't like 2D games.
 
Imo those “ugly” 2D graphics have aged far better than most other generations of consoles. Certainly N64 and OG PlayStation and even a bunch of games up to PS3. I think that’s one reason they’re popular. They also appeal to people because they are simply fun. No need to sit through an hour long cutscene before you can even start the game. There’s a focus on gameplay above all else. Many of these old franchises they’re bringing back have evolved the gameplay. For example, Shinobi is more combo focused than ever before. At least for me nostalgia is not really a major reason I pick them up. I like the art style and I’m just a fan of action games in general.
 
