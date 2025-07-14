So it is something I wonder about for games like T2D, Shinobi and a number of other sequels like Turtles in Time, SoR, Katana Zero etc or anything with retro or pixelated art. Are these games thriving and relying on a generation obsessed with child hood nostalgia or are they actually existing relatively well on ttheir own. Are newer gens looking at these games and thinking '''wow that looks sick'' or is it all just one big millenial pander fest. Surely if the original Sonic was released today as a new IP as some alternate reality in competition with current gen games people would just think it looked ugly and outdated. Is there really any need to use pixelated graphics outside nostalgia? The games only looked like that because the tech wasn't strong enough, not because they actually wanted it to look that way. So we take T2D, remove the retro nostalgia and see there isn't point in using what are essentially poor quality graphics. I mean, it took a lot to upgrade from the Nes to the SNES, from the SNES to the PS1. What is with this major drive to roll it back, like damn, I want my games to look like the Nes again.