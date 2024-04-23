If Ngannou was still in UFC

Still waiting on him to ever fight for PFL like he agreed to.I guess this is the thread where we pretend the guy who lost to the black beast is some phenom/GOAT contender, right?
In all honesty JBJ would stop him and so would Aspinall.
Remember when all the Francis cucks told us how he was going to be part owner of PFL and create a market in Africa before world domination and we were mocked for saying none of that will happen?Still waiting on him to ever fight for PFL like he agreed to.
People somehow think that Francis destroying his knees and then taking 2 years off from MMA would somehow be able to stop Jon's grappling.After seeing how Gane did grappling with Francis I absolutely believe Jones would have beaten Francis by submission by this point.
Francis hasn't KO'd somebody since 2021. Which was a 40 year old Stipe who ran straight first into the punch to produce it.Aspinall also beats Ngannou, unless he decided to stand with him.