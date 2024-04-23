If Ngannou was still in UFC

Would Jones have already retired?
Would Ngannou vs Miocic III have happened?

What would Ngannou vs Aspinal be like?
 
Ngannou wouldn't have fumbled the bag and then picked it back up for two touchdowns!!
*H8ers will argue...
 
For a guy who floated to France on a piece of plywood he’s done pretty well for himself. He should be able to afford as many pieces of plywood as he wants now for the rest of his family to float from Cameroon through the Panama Canal and up to LA where he lives now. Such an inspiring story.
 
ThePimblettEra said:
I guess this is the thread where we pretend the guy who lost to the black beast is some phenom/GOAT contender, right?

In all honesty JBJ would stop him and so would Aspinall.
Still waiting on him to ever fight for PFL like he agreed to.
 
I'd have been very interested in him fighting Jones and Aspinall. Never gonna happen unfortunately.
 
After seeing how Gane did grappling with Francis I absolutely believe Jones would have beaten Francis by submission by this point.
 
Jon Jones would/will destroy Ngannou if they ever met each other.
Doubtful on the Miocic fight as Stipe is already out the door.
Aspinall also beats Ngannou, unless he decided to stand with him.
 
markg171 said:
Still waiting on him to ever fight for PFL like he agreed to.
Remember when all the Francis cucks told us how he was going to be part owner of PFL and create a market in Africa before world domination and we were mocked for saying none of that will happen?
 
TheMadHatter said:
After seeing how Gane did grappling with Francis I absolutely believe Jones would have beaten Francis by submission by this point.
People somehow think that Francis destroying his knees and then taking 2 years off from MMA would somehow be able to stop Jon's grappling.

The guy moved to boxing, and is refusing to return to MMA even after getting melted, because he can't grapple anymore. It's obvious as fuck.
 
LiQuiD42 said:
Aspinall also beats Ngannou, unless he decided to stand with him.
Francis hasn't KO'd somebody since 2021. Which was a 40 year old Stipe who ran straight first into the punch to produce it.

I have no idea why people still have so much faith in his power.
 
