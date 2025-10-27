If more fighters do what Tom did, the UFC might actually crack down on fouls.

don't ask
And don't even pretend it's a matter of the commissions and the UFC has no sway to protect their fighters.
No one should be expected to continue to fight after being compromised by a foul, let alone multiple fouls. A little while ago, people were talking about some statistics that showed most fighters who were fouled lost the fight. Yeah, no shit, that's the entire reason these fouls keep happening.
