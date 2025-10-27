If more fighters do what Tom did, the UFC might actually crack down on fouls.

And don't even pretend it's a matter of the commissions and the UFC has no sway to protect their fighters.

No one should be expected to continue to fight after being compromised by a foul, let alone multiple fouls. A little while ago, people were talking about some statistics that showed most fighters who were fouled lost the fight. Yeah, no shit, that's the entire reason these fouls keep happening.
 
Nothing is going to change.

And... Wasn't the UFC recently put on blast for making fighters take fights when their opponents were over-weight...
 
You're underestimating how lazy the UFC is. They're sitting on a money-printing machine. Just keep it churning and reap the rewards. Meanwhile, Dana is engaged with his real passion in Power Slap and Zuffa Boxing.
 
Poirierfan said:
Dana basically checked out years ago, just watch the post fight presser. He practically blames Tom for getting fouled and praises Ciryl. Not only does Dana not give a shit, he supports it in a way.
Seems strange that a wife-beater should be that way.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Nothing is going to change.

And... Wasn't the UFC recently put on blast for making fighters take fights when their opponents were over-weight...
Were they? I don't remember that, but I have a hazy memory of Wonderboy being punished for not fighting an overweight opponent. I hope there was a backlash.
 
I support Tom and any fighter to refuse the fight after a foul.

At the same time I don't blame the UFC as much as I blame State athletic commissions. They are primarily accountable for MMA referee assignments and actions. The commissions are responsible for training, licensing, and overseeing referees. Referees can face consequences like suspension or bans for poor performance.

The commissions MUST instruct all refs to TAKE POINTS after pokes.
 
Poirierfan said:
Dana basically checked out years ago, just watch the post fight presser. He practically blames Tom for getting fouled and praises Ciryl. Not only does Dana not give a shit, he supports it in a way.
in a long history of saying stupid shit, that was bad even by his standards. his new champ HW with all kinds of hype behind him gets gouged in both eyes and he responds by throwing him under the bus. dana is legit deranged.
 
Hotora86 said:
I support Tom and any fighter to refuse the fight after a foul.

At the same time I don't blame the UFC as much as I blame State athletic commissions. They are primarily accountable for MMA referee assignments and actions. The commissions are responsible for training, licensing, and overseeing referees. Referees can face consequences like suspension or bans for poor performance.

The commissions MUST instruct all refs to TAKE POINTS after pokes.
One problem with that is we're also seeing more and more fighters play it up. and call their own fouls. I forget the fight but it was recent, where someone called time and looked to the ref complaining of an eye poke. The fight was halted for a minute then they showed the replay and it was a fist and knuckle in his eye.
 
don't ask said:
And don't even pretend it's a matter of the commissions and the UFC has no sway to protect their fighters.

No one should be expected to continue to fight after being compromised by a foul, let alone multiple fouls. A little while ago, people were talking about some statistics that showed most fighters who were fouled lost the fight. Yeah, no shit, that's the entire reason these fouls keep happening.
Agree 100%.

Fouls are illegal for a reason, but no enforcement.

Instead, the fighter that chooses not to continue, leading to a No Contest gets shit on.

Sorry, but If I'm getting kicked in the balls or fingers in my eye, why should I continue.

It's illegal and dangerous. Not worth ending up like Bisping
 
Hotora86 said:
I support Tom and any fighter to refuse the fight after a foul.

At the same time I don't blame the UFC as much as I blame State athletic commissions. They are primarily accountable for MMA referee assignments and actions. The commissions are responsible for training, licensing, and overseeing referees. Referees can face consequences like suspension or bans for poor performance.

The commissions MUST instruct all refs to TAKE POINTS after pokes.
The commissions will NEVER do that if the UFC doesn't want them to. Similarly, the UFC has the power to fix this problem.
 
egk said:
One problem with that is we're also seeing more and more fighters play it up. and call their own fouls. I forget the fight but it was recent, where someone called time and looked to the ref complaining of an eye poke. The fight was halted for a minute then they showed the replay and it was a fist and knuckle in his eye.
I mean... he got a knuckle in his eye, which probably feels exactly like a finger. How would he be expected to know the difference? All he knows is he was injured in the eye.
 
Hotora86 said:
I support Tom and any fighter to refuse the fight after a foul.

At the same time I don't blame the UFC as much as I blame State athletic commissions. They are primarily accountable for MMA referee assignments and actions. The commissions are responsible for training, licensing, and overseeing referees. Referees can face consequences like suspension or bans for poor performance.

The commissions MUST instruct all refs to TAKE POINTS after pokes.
Athletic commissions are malfunctional in several ways -- with none interested in fixing them.

There is the issue of plain corruption.

But besides that, there are several reasons why Commissions don't want to reprimand refs and officials. Its a trash job where for a long time you're essentially working pro bono. (So sort of like being an MMA fighter). Before you get UFC gigs -- you're going to have to work local, regional shows. These don't pay. At all. This means there is low interest for the positions and low-quality control.

Commissions fixing this is going to take a lot of work. If you ban a ref who are you going to replace him with? The local-levels who want to move up are just as bad. Training and managing refs is going to take resources that Commissions either don't have or are to corrupt/lazy to do.

Plus, the UFC don't want powerful commissions. Because powerful commissions are going to start talking back and making demands. Like their numerous spats with the NY commission.
 
egk said:
One problem with that is we're also seeing more and more fighters play it up. and call their own fouls. I forget the fight but it was recent, where someone called time and looked to the ref complaining of an eye poke. The fight was halted for a minute then they showed the replay and it was a fist and knuckle in his eye.
that was luque vs alvarez, from a few weeks ago. yeah that was a really weird one too, not only did luque call his own foul but then the ref admitted the mistake while still giving luque the five minutes to recover. it's a dangerous precedent to set and you'd hope the fighters would police it amongst themselves, similar to what the guys in hockey do with diving.
 
