If more fighters do what Tom did, the UFC might actually crack down on fouls.

Hotora86 said: I support Tom and any fighter to refuse the fight after a foul.



At the same time I don't blame the UFC as much as I blame State athletic commissions. They are primarily accountable for MMA referee assignments and actions. The commissions are responsible for training, licensing, and overseeing referees. Referees can face consequences like suspension or bans for poor performance.



The commissions MUST instruct all refs to TAKE POINTS after pokes. Click to expand...

Athletic commissions are malfunctional in several ways -- with none interested in fixing them.There is the issue of plain corruption.But besides that, there are several reasons why Commissions don't want to reprimand refs and officials. Its a trash job where for a long time you're essentially working pro bono. (So sort of like being an MMA fighter). Before you get UFC gigs -- you're going to have to work local, regional shows. These don't pay. At all. This means there is low interest for the positions and low-quality control.Commissions fixing this is going to take a lot of work. If you ban a ref who are you going to replace him with? The local-levels who want to move up are just as bad. Training and managing refs is going to take resources that Commissions either don't have or are to corrupt/lazy to do.Plus, the UFC don't want powerful commissions. Because powerful commissions are going to start talking back and making demands. Like their numerous spats with the NY commission.