I think he would run roughshod over the division the same way he did before. Pantoja would of course be his most competitive fight, but I still see DJ winning it easily. He isn't just one of the greatest flyweights of all time, if DJ was 6'3" 200 he'd be one of the GOATs period with no debate whether he belongs there.It is going to be a long, long time before we see champions suplexing challengers directly into armbars again.