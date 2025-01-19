If Merab talk and clown the most ever during the fight?

Gregoire1
дезоксерибонулеиновая кислота
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2015
- Messages
- 2,293
- Reaction score
- 964
The guy is just constantly talk in the octagon to opponent and public a lot and also do all this parody, bullying and clown actions. Who in the history of MMA could compare with him in this department?
Candidates: Izzy, Nate, Conor, Nick, Khabib, Jiri, Anderson, Werdum, Cody in Cruz fight, Volk, Masvidal.
Candidates: Izzy, Nate, Conor, Nick, Khabib, Jiri, Anderson, Werdum, Cody in Cruz fight, Volk, Masvidal.