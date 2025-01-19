  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

If Merab talk and clown the most ever during the fight?

@purple
The guy is just constantly talk in the octagon to opponent and public a lot and also do all this parody, bullying and clown actions. Who in the history of MMA could compare with him in this department?

Candidates: Izzy, Nate, Conor, Nick, Khabib, Jiri, Anderson, Werdum, Cody in Cruz fight, Volk, Masvidal.
 
He can clown around, but he can't even hurt anyone or come close to finishing.
 
The guys you mention could behave, and had some aura. Merab is just a fool that is in the spotlight.
 
Nothing will ever beat Anderson's clowning against Weidman.
 
