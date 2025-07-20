If Khamzat wins the belt Paulo Costa is the most likely contender

At this moment in time Paulo should be the favorite if there is a market for it. Not that he will be the most likely contender when the title and the others contenders fight conclude for sure ... but today?? Seems like he is.



There is RDR, Borralho, Imavov and Strickland who could fight for the title and I think they are getting skipped by Costa if they don't get a finish and even with a finish you never know. Some of these will be exlcluded while Costa is gonna remain an option...



They are 100% gonna make the fight if Khamzat loses but if he wins and calls him out I also think they are gonna make the fight in most scenarios.

It is gonna be really similar to Bisping Hendo except there isn't a 1st fight. Just a guy getting an underserved title shot because it works as a business decision.



Also If it isn't Costa in pole position it is Strickland, just because all the others not only have to win but perform to get the shot. And then Khamzat is just gonna call out Strickland or Costa and get one of them.



I'm not advocating for this, for me Borralho vs Imavov winner deserves it unless it is a horrible stinkfest. Even if the fight kinda sucks winner should get it...

I'm just predicting that Costa is the favorite in case Chimaev wins....



If you are Khamzat you obviously want to call out Costa. Costa just called you out a PPV a month earlier, Costa has fights where he sucks...

Costa says he is getting paid a ton, so the UFC obviously rates him. I don't think it will just be based on the beef or Paulo social media following but most important Khamzat is the biggest star in the division and UFC would be well served to give him an easier fight. But I think what will make it for them is the potential of it being some gold in the promotion and create the type of lines that fans repeat, remember and elevate fighter's profile.



Things are aligning for Costa, lets face it.





And what's crazy is that the fight can get booked, Khamzat can pull out and Costa can end up fighting for the interim or undisputed in one of the most bizarre title fights ever. Not predicting it but this is a thing that CAN happen. Also someone can get the shot, get injured and then Costa fills in....



DDP might just be the only hope to stop this timeline from happening...







There is already material for the promos...