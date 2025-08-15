If Khamzat loses, would you be surprised if he retires?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 38,449
- Reaction score
- 52,680
There has been rumors of him retiring after this fight if loses or even if he wins.
Not sure if these rumors are true, but it makes me wonder.
Although I'd be surprised if he retires after a win, but I wouldn't be surprised if he retires after a loss.
He looks like he has other things going for him and probably made enough money to make him comfortable.
So who knows. But I hope he doesn't retire, he has so much more to give to the sport.
Not sure if these rumors are true, but it makes me wonder.
Although I'd be surprised if he retires after a win, but I wouldn't be surprised if he retires after a loss.
He looks like he has other things going for him and probably made enough money to make him comfortable.
So who knows. But I hope he doesn't retire, he has so much more to give to the sport.