If Khamzat loses, would you be surprised if he retires?

  • Yes, very shocked in fact.

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • Yes, i'd be surprised.

    Votes: 3 21.4%

  • No, it's been brewing.

    Votes: 7 50.0%

  • Buddy, he's not going to lose, so don't worry about it.

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • I don't know.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    14
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

There has been rumors of him retiring after this fight if loses or even if he wins.

Not sure if these rumors are true, but it makes me wonder.

Although I'd be surprised if he retires after a win, but I wouldn't be surprised if he retires after a loss.

He looks like he has other things going for him and probably made enough money to make him comfortable.

So who knows. But I hope he doesn't retire, he has so much more to give to the sport.
 
I feel like he'll take another fight. But if he can't get the belt, I'm not sure he'll be around for years to come. Him continuing to fight was to bring the belt back to Kadyrov.
 
The real question is how will he win not if he will win.
A sub is likely but i want to see a ko
 
the guy has retired a few times before even without losing, so no i wouldnt be surprised if he retired after a loss.
 
