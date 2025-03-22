  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

If Kevin Holland loses tonight, should he be cut?

After the whole 45-70 thing with Jackson and then losing right after in humiliating fashion adding to a bunch of recent losses, then if he were to lose to an inactive kind of forgotten about yesteryear fighter in Gunnar Nelson who hasnt fought in two years, it seems like its probably time to be cut. The guys just collected a lot of bad karma. He just doesnt live up to the hype and keeps losing and now hes got a bad attitude disrespecting legends like Rampage. You cant be doing all that and expect to stick around. If he loses its time for him to go and "get some wins" and an attitude adjustment in the regional circuit. Agree or disagree.
 
Probably, but then look at how long they kept guys like Smilin' Sam Alvey around.
 
Gunnar nelson is very solid...i don't see him against a guy like holland...but who knows.
 
It does seem like the UFC has turned on him, after setting him up with 3 straight strikers they've now put him in there with 3 straight grapplers. Best case scenario he's there for entertaining stand up fights, but lately he's just getting served up to be submitted. And I doubt the UFC cares about pushing Gunnar at all, he's been one of the most uncommitted, ridiculously inactive fighters on the roster for like a decade now, up there with Yair.
 
I have a feeling he's going to starch Gunnar, so no worries about him being cut.
 
I liked him more after the 45-70 thing

As a lever-gun owner I feel where he comes from

Kinda feel like an American born and bred man should at least know basic calibers and what fires them
 
Wtf nope
 
