If Kevin Holland loses tonight, should he be cut?

After the whole 45-70 thing with Jackson and then losing right after in humiliating fashion adding to a bunch of recent losses, then if he were to lose to an inactive kind of forgotten about yesteryear fighter in Gunnar Nelson who hasnt fought in two years, it seems like its probably time to be cut. The guys just collected a lot of bad karma. He just doesnt live up to the hype and keeps losing and now hes got a bad attitude disrespecting legends like Rampage. You cant be doing all that and expect to stick around. If he loses its time for him to go and "get some wins" and an attitude adjustment in the regional circuit. Agree or disagree.