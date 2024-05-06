If José Aldo would've gotten the shot vs Sterling instead of TJ, would he have won?

Aldo was on a 3 fight win streak over Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz and Rob Font. Alot of people felt he deserved the titleshot but TJ got it instead.

How would've Aldo done against Sterling at UFC 280?

I think Aldo would've won. That's why im asking the question. Great style matchup for him.
 
