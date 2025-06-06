If Jones retires the blame is on these overly vigilante cringey motherfukers

You keep getting in his face for no reasons while Dana said he will announce the fight soon but you motherfukers can´t sit still.. how about you just shut the fuk up and stopping annoying Jon and let Dana do his work.

They are fuking morons coming with petittion relax your tits and sit down fuking casuals.
 
