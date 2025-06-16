If Jones never fought Gane

What would have been the consensus here?
"Gane would destroyed Jones!!", "Jones is ducking Gane big time!!"

I'm really curious
 
What would have been the consensus here?
"Gane would destroyed Jones!!", "Jones is ducking Gane big time!!"

I'm really curious
That was basically it. Ciryl was supposed to be Jon's biggest test. "He's never fought someone with Gane's striking before! Jon's wrestling doesn't work anymore!" and so on.
 
I know many were making Gane out to be this real killer but the truth is he hadnt proveb himself on the ground before so it was an enigma kinda



I think what nobody counted on was how basic his sub defense was


Jones should get more credit for that win though imo than besting CTE unintelligable mummy Stipe
 
What would have been the consensus here?
"Gane would destroyed Jones!!", "Jones is ducking Gane big time!!"

I'm really curious
Pretty much.

It’s one of the reasons Jones doesn’t want Aspinal.
Huge risk … little reward.

Cuz now everyone thinks Gane sucks
 
"Consensus" LMAO.

There are people here that act like "OMG absolutely EVERYONE was saying Gane would wreck Jones." Yes it was such a unanimously held view...but somehow Jones was the betting favorite. 🤔

Of course the attempt being made by Jones dickriders in selling that bit of revisionist history is to dismiss Jones even needing bother fight Aspinall. (Potentially what you're doing TS, but I'll give the benefit of the doubt that you aren't.

"OMG everyone said Gane would beat Jones and look what happened. No point in just doing that dance again with Aspinall." Serious big DUCK energy.

Jones was the betting favorite over Gane.
Aspinall is the betting favorite over Jones.

If that's the route trying to be taken, quit and don't embarrass yourselves.
 
as I said in the other thread... Gane is over rated... Jones handled him with little effort it was a give-me for jones...
 
There's 0% chance Jones is going to retire after all this. Fight has to be booked for end of the year.
 
That was basically it. Ciryl was supposed to be Jon's biggest test. "He's never fought someone with Gane's striking before! Jon's wrestling doesn't work anymore!" and so on.
I've got to admit that was me. I thought given that he had a year to get ready for Jones, he would train some fucking tdd for god's sake. Of course after the fight we find out 'he's lazy, only trains when he wants, and can't tear himself away from video games'. What a disappointment and waste of an opportunity, he would have tooled Jones if he kept the fight standing up.
 
JJ fans acting like asking for a Tom fight is summoning the devil. Only evil people could ever suggest such a thing.

Why would anyone with a heart want this for good ole' Jonnny? He deserves not to fight. He won fights before.

Nobody cares about Jon vs any UFC heavyweight, expect the one who is next in line and earned his shot.
 
The consensus on Sherdog?

Jones is scared of everyone and his next opponent will KILL him.

After his opponents lose, they become disadvantaged. ie. Gane became a can.



  

  

  

  

  

  

  

There are no or very few Tom fans, only Jones haters with the exception of perhaps my man @mkess101
 
"Consensus" LMAO.
There are people here that act like "OMG absolutely EVERYONE was saying Gane would wreck Jones." Yes it was such a unanimously held view...but somehow Jones was the betting favorite. 🤔
The play by play vote slightly favored Gane.

Who Wins?​

  • Jon Jones​

    Votes: 13348.4%

  • Ciryl Gane​

    Votes: 13549.1%
 
The consensus on Sherdog?

Jones is scared of everyone and his next opponent will KILL him.

After his opponents lose, they become disadvantaged. ie. Gane became a can.



Poatan

Thread 'When Bon Gamin is on point Jones stands no chance'

When Cyril is focused he beats Jones 10 times out of 10. He fought bad that night and it won't happen again. Expect Jones to avoid this rematch at all cost.
  

UFCIsNOTRigged

Thread 'Jon Jones Likely Has Nothing For Ciryl Gane'

Jones is an inferior striker to Gane, lacks traditional knockout power, and doesn't have the conditioning to grapple as he did when he was a younger man. Jon arguably lost his last two fights at LHW and definitely would have lost his last fight if not for incompetent judging.

Gane in his last fight became the first fighter to KO Tai Tuivasa who had only been TKOd previously. Gane appears to be sitting down more on his punches since the loss to Ngannou. It is questionable whether Jones can handle that type of knockout power.

What exactly does a path to victory for Jones look like because...
  

fizzlehiss

Thread 'Jones has no chance against Gane'

Zero
  

V

Thread 'Prediction: Jones is unable to take down Gane, and Jones gets KO'd'

I predict Jones will be unable to take down Gane due to lack of strength (Jones doesn't have Ngannou-level strength at all). Gane will keep the match standing and outdo Jones in striking and evasion skills. Eventually Jones will get exhausted and get KO'd by Gane.

Opinions?

Discuss.
  

V

Thread 'Jones unlikely to take Gane down and hold him there. Jones doesn't have Ngannou strength.'

All these predictions that Jones will take Gane down, hold him down, and either TKO or submit Gane there are moronic. No way Jones takes Gane down for more than a split second (if at all), and when they are standing Gane is gonna light Jones up. Jones has no where near Ngannou strength to hold Gane down.

Opinions?

Discuss.
  

Edward Henry Greb

Thread 'Cyril Gane = everything Jon Jones is NOT'

Cyril Gane is authentically nice, authentically confident.
Jon Jones is an life-time-proven jerk, pretending to be nice.

Jon Jones seems strangely fat, strangely introverted, and strangely shook.
Cyril Gane is legit huge, and legit calm going into this.

In summary, Jones is a fat, old, skinny guy trying to convince himself he's a truly muscular heavyweight. He's not.

Jones' little bitty head and neck (when standing next to Gane) = Gane KO w/in the first two rounds.
  

S

Thread 'Jones has NOTHING for Gane. How can he wiN??'

According to DC a man who fought at HW and LHW -- "Jones don't hit hard, he kicks hard." (1)

OK he kicks hard. But he's fighting against GANE.

A man who is 6'4. Jones will have to do head kicks to do ANY damage.

Thing is ... is Jones flexible? Can he even reach Gane's head???

This isn't the CATLIKE Jones of 205.

Jones looks PREGNANT now.
maxresdefault.jpg


Furthemore, Jones fights very stationary and flat footed.

You know who has similar footwork like Jones?

Derrick Lewis.

Watch what happens when Lewis tries to walk down Gane...
  

ehxsur

Thread 'Gane will put a masterclass against Jones'

It's still time to change your wagon folks, Jones is done, Gane is the future

IllfatedGrossAmericankestrel-size_restricted.gif
  • Like




There are no or very few Tom fans, only Jones haters with the exception of perhaps my man @mkess101
Haha Tom is gaining fans more than you realize, although obviously he has some work to do before becoming a true draw.

But you can't think cherry picked threads were anything resembling the true OVERALL thoughts about Jones/Gane. Again, JONES WAS THE BETTING FAVORITE. Yes there were obviously plenty of people picking Gane but at least as many were saying Jones would just take him down and maul him.
 
The play by play vote slightly favored Gane.

Who Wins?​

  • Jon Jones​

    Votes: 13348.4%

  • Ciryl Gane​

    Votes: 13549.1%
Yep. Slight edge Gane on the poll here. Jones slight betting favorite. So there was no overall massive lean toward Gane as some try to now claim there was. The fight had a TON of unknowns. How would Jones look and move at HW? Can Gane actually grapple? Etc etc.
Turns out Jones looked plenty good enough to take advantage of Gane's gaping hole that is his defensive grappling.
 
That was basically it. Ciryl was supposed to be Jon's biggest test. "He's never fought someone with Gane's striking before! Jon's wrestling doesn't work anymore!" and so on.
He'd really been a stand up fighter in his last few fights from memory, I thought he might stand with Gane to prove a point thus giving Gane a chance. However he fought a very smart fight and got it done easily as a result.
 
Eh, on the feet it seemed pretty obvious that Gane would have a massive advantage.
However I knew going in that if Gane gets taken down then he’s cooked. Jon knew what he was doing.
 
What would have been the consensus here?
"Gane would destroyed Jones!!", "Jones is ducking Gane big time!!"

I'm really curious
yes, and that's what it was. I know because i said it.

RockyLockridge

Thread 'Anyone else eating their crow with extra salt?'

So It's offical. Dana says The LHW belt is up for grabs, and supposedly Jan and Reyes are fighting for it.

Is there anyone here who truly believed that Jones would one day move to heavy weight?

He's been alluding to this since 2013, and it's pretty much always been nothing but hot air. I always thought he didn't have the frame to be a good HW and also his lack of punching power is apparent. I Quite frankly, Could never see him doing good at HW. I Always assumed he thought the same thing.

I think One thing is certain, if Jones goes to HW. He is NEVER coming back to LHW. his career in...
  

Here's a thread I made when Jones relinquished the LHW title and moved to HW you can see exactly what people said about him fighting gane or ngannou or fighting again at all.
 
That was basically it. Ciryl was supposed to be Jon's biggest test. "He's never fought someone with Gane's striking before! Jon's wrestling doesn't work anymore!" and so on.
That might have been the case if Gane hadn't lost. We all saw Ngannou take him down with ease, and Jones saw it too.
 
Before the fight, Gane was super fast, agile, technical HW who handled Ngannou on the feet easily and threw the fight away via ground gayjitsu nonsense.

After the fight, Gane became a fraud, a clown and garbage who miserably lost to Ngannou and should never be considered top of HW.
 
