If Jones never fought Gane

The consensus on Sherdog?
Jones is scared of everyone and his next opponent will KILL him.
After his opponents lose, they become disadvantaged. ie. Gane became a can.
When Cyril is focused he beats Jones 10 times out of 10. He fought bad that night and it won't happen again. Expect Jones to avoid this rematch at all cost.
Jones is an inferior striker to Gane, lacks traditional knockout power, and doesn't have the conditioning to grapple as he did when he was a younger man. Jon arguably lost his last two fights at LHW and definitely would have lost his last fight if not for incompetent judging.
Gane in his last fight became the first fighter to KO Tai Tuivasa who had only been TKOd previously. Gane appears to be sitting down more on his punches since the loss to Ngannou. It is questionable whether Jones can handle that type of knockout power.
What exactly does a path to victory for Jones look like because...
I predict Jones will be unable to take down Gane due to lack of strength (Jones doesn't have Ngannou-level strength at all). Gane will keep the match standing and outdo Jones in striking and evasion skills. Eventually Jones will get exhausted and get KO'd by Gane.
All these predictions that Jones will take Gane down, hold him down, and either TKO or submit Gane there are moronic. No way Jones takes Gane down for more than a split second (if at all), and when they are standing Gane is gonna light Jones up. Jones has no where near Ngannou strength to hold Gane down.
Cyril Gane is authentically nice, authentically confident.
Jon Jones is an life-time-proven jerk, pretending to be nice.
Jon Jones seems strangely fat, strangely introverted, and strangely shook.
Cyril Gane is legit huge, and legit calm going into this.
In summary, Jones is a fat, old, skinny guy trying to convince himself he's a truly muscular heavyweight. He's not.
Jones' little bitty head and neck (when standing next to Gane) = Gane KO w/in the first two rounds.
According to DC a man who fought at HW and LHW -- "Jones don't hit hard, he kicks hard." (1)
OK he kicks hard. But he's fighting against GANE.
A man who is 6'4. Jones will have to do head kicks to do ANY damage.
Thing is ... is Jones flexible? Can he even reach Gane's head???
This isn't the CATLIKE Jones of 205.
Jones looks PREGNANT now.
Furthemore, Jones fights very stationary and flat footed.
You know who has similar footwork like Jones?
Derrick Lewis.
Watch what happens when Lewis tries to walk down Gane...
It's still time to change your wagon folks, Jones is done, Gane is the future
There are no or very few Tom fans, only Jones haters with the exception of perhaps my man @mkess101