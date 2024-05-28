If Jones - Miocic goes ahead, how long is it since there was a more illegitimate HW title fight?

gtwzjnq3hcmwtfghhbx1.jpg


Stipe has been confirmed by Dana to be Jon's next fight, and Jon said it was booked for MSG on the 11th of November, in a tweet which he deleted.

In a recent appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast, Stipe Miocic confessed that the UFC initially was aiming to set up a July clash between him and Jones, but now, “I’m thinking more — maybe November again in New York.”

His comments are interesting as Jones also stated on X, “I am not changing my plans for anyone. Stipe is over there as the best heavyweight ever working his a** off. I’m gonna give that man what he wants…”

As such, during the recent post-event press conference, Dana White was asked his thoughts about Jones wanting to fight Alex Pereira. The UFC boss replied by stating, “… but he (Jon Jones) knows he’s fighting Stipe”. When further questioned about Miocic’s remarks about a November date in New York for the fight, White gave an affirmation as he responded by revealing, “That sounds right.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1791274273509667266


If the fight goes ahead then:

Jon Jones will have had one fight at HW, which was 20 months ago, and will be 37. He has said he will (probably) retire after this fight. He took more than ten years to fight at HW after announcing that he was imminently going to, and has repeatedly avoided more legitimate fights at HW, both before and after getting the belt.

There will have been an interim belt for at least 16 months. Jones pulled out of the Miocic fight scheduled for 11/11/23 with an injury, Stipe pulled out, and Aspinall fought Pav on a fortnight's notice for the vacant interim belt. I'm not sure of the order - most likely the UFC offered Stipe Pav instead of Jones and he declined, then they booked Aspinall? Maybe someone here knows. Anyway Aspinall won, and will fight Blaydes in July, then the winner is scheduled to fight the winner of Jones-Miocic, which will probably be no earlier than March.

Stipe Miocic will have last fought three years and eight months ago, when he was badly KOed, and will be 42. He will not have won a fight for four years and three months. He will have only fought two opponents in the last six years and ten months. Even before his latest period of inactivity he usually only fought once a year. It is also considered likely that he will retire after this fight.

The HW belt proper will not have been defended for 18 months.

How far back do you have to go before there was a less legitimate fight for the HW belt? I can't remember one but I'm not a superfan knowing every detail. Correct me on any details I got wrong. In any weight category, except by going back to the very early days, there can't be many worse cases than this.

Don't think there's a thing as an "illegitimate" title shot, it's not like there's an agreed upon criteria for assigning them. They've been shitting them out like nothing since the sport is a thing.
This is a bad case but there are worse ones. First that comes to mind is Bisping v. Henderson but I'm 500% sure other sherbros will find more.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Brock vs Randy which left Big Nog defending the interim belt against Mir
Click to expand...

Brock was always going to appear but even then at least it was an active fighter not in his 40s coming off a win.

I certainly didn't hate that (then) novelty fight buildup as much as this one at the time, and many would agree.

The most undeserving of all time would have to be Tank Abbott getting a shot coming off consecutive losses.

I would say the 3 other worst HW title fights on paper were Derrick Lewis vs DC, Arlovski vs Paul Buentello and Tim Sylvia vs Gan McGee as the 3 challengers were not serious challengers, just like this retired old fireman. And Bigfoot was more deserving, but given the first Cain fight nobody wanted to see it for good reason.

I mean, Brock won. So clearly not the worst challenger.
 
Thawing Mammoth said:
Why even have an interim belt that doesn't give you a title shot
Click to expand...

1. Sell tickets

2. To pre-legitimize another belt while this current illegitimate 'real' vacant belt is contested one more time. Thus selling more tickets when you automatically promote that belt to 'real' belt when Jones retires.
 
Domitian said:
It gives you PPV points on your next fight. It's not totally worthless.
Click to expand...

This is taking it too far. Not all champs get points from U Fight Cheap. Look at Mighty Mouse.

But it does at the very least give you a big boost in your base salary. It is of course not meaningless for fighters.
 
LOL. I think you'd have to look outside UFC for a HW Title fight that felt as illegitimate as this. It's getting close to Bellator level.
 
Dr Fong said:
This is taking it too far. Not all champs get points from U Fight Cheap. Look at Mighty Mouse.

But it does at the very least give you a big boost in your base salary. It is of course not meaningless for fighters.
Click to expand...
According to multiple reports, UFC created a structure a few years ago for their champions to get PPV points so every champ has the opportunity to earn them. Details of this came out in 2020 from the anti-trust lawsuit. I'm not sure if this was after DJ got traded away to ONE or if his PPV's didn't break the threshold required to get them.
 
