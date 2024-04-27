If Jones loses to Stipe

filthybliss said: Stipe has 4 title defenses, dawg. Ain't nobody calling stipe the goat of mma. he's not even the HW GOAT, I could name a few that I'd slide above him. Click to expand...

Noone cares about any of that kind of talk.Jones will be facing a naturally bigger, stronger man that has better boxing and bigger power. Jones may even get taken down and beat up when he fights Stipe. You may not think that is a possibility, but Jones does.