If Jones loses to Stipe

Would this be why Jones was too afraid to fight DC at HW?
 
If he loses ,

He was never good, and his entire career will become shit ..






Because some of us on this site are this retarded...




In actuality , if he loses he just becomes Retired..
 
Jones is 9 years past his peak. Stipe is also past his peak but this is why fights like this suck and don't really mean anything.
 
Copper Burner said:
Jon has always been afraid of Stipe. He is falling apart in life right now because he knows what is going to happen when he fights an actual man.
Stipe has 4 title defenses, dawg. Ain't nobody calling stipe the goat of mma. he's not even the HW GOAT, I could name a few that I'd slide above him.
 
He's going to get exposed and his limp dick riding fans will just say he's past his prime or still the best LHW ever
 
Jones losing to Stipe would be the biggest accomplishment his haters have ever had...🤡
 
filthybliss said:
Stipe has 4 title defenses, dawg. Ain't nobody calling stipe the goat of mma. he's not even the HW GOAT, I could name a few that I'd slide above him.
Noone cares about any of that kind of talk.

Jones will be facing a naturally bigger, stronger man that has better boxing and bigger power. Jones may even get taken down and beat up when he fights Stipe. You may not think that is a possibility, but Jones does.
 
