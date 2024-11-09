If Jones fights and beats Pereira, how much does it add to his legacy?

Jon has been arguably the #1 MMA fighter in the world since 2011

Massive, just inexplicably massive.- He would've clear out basically every generation of LHW that ever lived, nobody comes close to him in longevity relative to the competition he faced, obviously Anderson and Randy are up there.- He'd be the first man to ever beat Pereria at LHW in the UFC- He'd be the only UFC 2 division champion to defeat another UFC 2 division champion in history, just insane- Assuming he got past Stipe and defended versus Alex, it'd put him at 17 title victories which is just absolutely crazy and he'd have wins against the UFC HW GOAT and arguably a top 3-4 all time LHW talent.He would essentially put an impenetrable Vault door in front of anyone's path to GOAT status, he'd be the most accomplished UFC fighter we'd ever see in our lifetime relative to the structure of the sport as it stands today. As someone who believes Anderson Silva is truly the most talented and skilled fighter to ever step foot in a UFC cage, you would need to be immediately laughed out of the room for saying anyone else is GOAT besides Jon.And the kicker is Jon is already today the most accomplished UFC fighter we've seen, he would be the best 21-year-old ever in UFC history, while also being the one of if not the best 38–39-year-old fighter of all time. And he'd have done this while missing YEARS from his career, like legitimately 5+ years. He would be the equivalent of Michael Jordan. Missing 3-5 years of his career and still winning 10 scoring titles, 6 finals MVPs, 6 championships, dominating all advanced metrics, etc.He's literally from this era of champions