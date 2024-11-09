If Jones fights and beats Pereira, how much does it add to his legacy?

We all know beating Stipe will add a small part to Jon’s legacy but many would say not substantial amount.

But as of now, Pereira is the hottest ticket in town alongside Topuria.

How much would it add to Jones’ legacy if he decimated Alex after he’s done with Stipe?

Would those who are against him and his steroid bust/outside the cage antics/fouling reputation be swayed to call Jones the GOAT?

What does a Jones win over Alex do for his legacy?
 
Not shit only because he'd be expected to easily take him down and finish him on the ground even though it's a big name to beat.
 
It would add perhaps $10,000,000 to Jon's legacy, definitely a good chunk more than an Aspinall fight given PPV points.
 
I think folks are strongly under-estimating Alex's ground game.

If Alex beats Ankalaev, he will effectively cleaned out the LHW division. This will give him credibility to go up and be the first legitimate 3 division UFC champ.

If you don't think Jon vs Alex would be incredibly exciting, edge of your recliner fight, you are an idiot.



This does so much for both fighters' legacies because Alex could win and that would make him one of the most successful UFC champions ever and arguably one of most successful MMA athletes of certainly this generation.

If Jon were to win, it would cement his legacy as the greatest ever. To come in and beat Alex, in the prime of his UFC career, 2 division champ and one of the greatest UFC runs ever... plus the Glory KB accolades.
 
Definitely more cool points than fighting Stipe, but doesn't erase that he should be fighting the interim champ, who has defended his belt and who is a substantially tougher test for the self proclaimed GOAT.
 
Who would you favor in a fight, Alex or Aspinall?
 
Massive, just inexplicably massive.

- He would've clear out basically every generation of LHW that ever lived, nobody comes close to him in longevity relative to the competition he faced, obviously Anderson and Randy are up there.

- He'd be the first man to ever beat Pereria at LHW in the UFC

- He'd be the only UFC 2 division champion to defeat another UFC 2 division champion in history, just insane

- Assuming he got past Stipe and defended versus Alex, it'd put him at 17 title victories which is just absolutely crazy and he'd have wins against the UFC HW GOAT and arguably a top 3-4 all time LHW talent.

He would essentially put an impenetrable Vault door in front of anyone's path to GOAT status, he'd be the most accomplished UFC fighter we'd ever see in our lifetime relative to the structure of the sport as it stands today. As someone who believes Anderson Silva is truly the most talented and skilled fighter to ever step foot in a UFC cage, you would need to be immediately laughed out of the room for saying anyone else is GOAT besides Jon.


And the kicker is Jon is already today the most accomplished UFC fighter we've seen, he would be the best 21-year-old ever in UFC history, while also being the one of if not the best 38–39-year-old fighter of all time. And he'd have done this while missing YEARS from his career, like legitimately 5+ years. He would be the equivalent of Michael Jordan. Missing 3-5 years of his career and still winning 10 scoring titles, 6 finals MVPs, 6 championships, dominating all advanced metrics, etc. Jon has been arguably the #1 MMA fighter in the world since 2011

1731119164529.png

He's literally from this era of champions
 
What does beating a MW/LHW at HW, while dodging the interim HW champ, mean to Jon's legacy?

Not much.
 
Everyone will just talk about how overrated Alex is and how he was never that good and protected and exposed.
 
Alex has a record of 0-0 at heavyweight.

He was knocked out at middleweight last year.

It would be some type of odd 'super fight' in the sense its two big names, but nothing more for either man.
 
At the very, very least, a win over Pereira is a real solid, nice win to have on your record.
 
I guess what I am saying is all BS aside, failed tests, pulsing, antics outside the cage, etc., Jones is one of the absolute best. GOAT? Super debatable because of weight classes, title defenses, strength of schedule (opponents), etc.

I think Jones would need to move down to LHW and beat Alex at LHW in order to add to his legacy. Beating Alex at HW wouldn't do much in my opinion...Alex would be moving up and a shit ton of fans and pundits would think he is avoiding Aspinall just to get an easier win against Alex.
 
