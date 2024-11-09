If Jones fights and beats Pereira, how much does it add to his legacy?

GodzillaKO
We all know beating Stipe will add a small part to Jon’s legacy but many would say not substantial amount.
But as of now, Pereira is the hottest ticket in town alongside Topuria.
How much would it add to Jones’ legacy if he decimated Alex after he’s done with Stipe?
Would those who are against him and his steroid bust/outside the cage antics/fouling reputation be swayed to call Jones the GOAT?
What does a Jones win over Alex do for his legacy?
