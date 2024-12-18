If jones beats tom

pretty sure people will say he wont and its fine if thats your opinion because tom is the future GOAT
and will have 30 legendary title fights

but if jones somehow luckily beats him
will people be ok if he calls poatan?
pretty sure poatans goal is to be a 3 division champ right?
and hes the final boss
jones should beat 3 HW fighters to be even worthy of fighting poatan

would you be mad if that happens?
 
If Jon beats Tom, he's done. And I don't think anyone would hold that against him. Or at least, most wouldn't.

His ego may push him into that "final boss" mentality, though, especially if that final boss is someone he has every physical (power notwithstanding) and stylistic advantage over.
 
After the Tom and Jones fight, the only fight that would make sense for either is Poatan as of right now.
Gane has just been gifted a robbery against Volkov, Blaydes coming off a knock out loss, Pavlovich coming off a loss, Volkov officially coming off a loss. No one other than Tom is knocking the door down right now.
All of this is assuming Poatan wins the Ankalaev fight before we reach this stage, and then there isn't much left for him at 205
 
First off, Tom will not have 30 legendary title fights.

Second, if Jon beats Tom, the only two fighters left for him are Frank or Alex. It would be silly to fight anyone else. Since Dana has a grudge against Frank and Jones doesn't want that, Alex is the most likely fight to make.
 
Not with that attitude.
 
When you are the champion and there is an interim champion ready to fight, the unification is the only fight to make.

Once and if Jones unifies, he can fights whoever he wants. I would go as far as saying Pereira is the best choice for everyone (the UFC the fans, and both fighters).
 
Blades and Volkov would fuck Jon up. No way Jon takes any of those fights or the Tom fight. Jon's move to HW has been on really really really long boring joke.
 
I don't disagree with you, but this is based on an assumption that Jones beats Aspinall. If you can get through Aspinall, then Blaydes and Volkov aren't a threat.
 
Jones looks better at HW than LHW. The controversy with the perceived ducking is because we want to see the fight happen. Not that we're sure this or that fighter would for sure win. At least unify the damn belts, then go on and retire or fight for an old belt again. But what's with all this "if Jones is lucky and wins" crap. He's the GOAT. No luck there unless Tom hurts his leg again a la vs Blaydes I.
 
Yeh. I think if Jon fights and beats Tom and he wants a champ v champ fight v Poatan, why not.

No one else at HW has a claim anywhere near like Tom does for the title fight. So, sure. Let Jon fight Poatan if he beats Tom
 
What about his two cherry picked wins at HW make you think he can beat Aspinall? But IF he finally signs the fight, IF he actually makes it to the fight without an injury or arrest, IF he beats Aspinall, then sure, let him fight a MW.
 
I am still waiting on the Poatan vs Jones announcement since we have not heard Ank vs Alex be made official yet.
 
If Poatan wins his title defense vs Ankalaev it only makes sense for him to move up. Whoever wins the fight between Jones vs Tom is fighting Poatan. Having said that i think either of them beat Poatan.
 
