If jones beats tom...

orca
pretty sure people will say he wont and its fine if thats your opinion because tom is the future GOAT
and will have 30 legendary title fights
but if jones somehow luckily beats him
will people be ok if he calls poatan?
pretty sure poatans goal is to be a 3 division champ right?
and hes the final boss
jones should beat 3 HW fighters to be even worthy of fighting poatan
would you be mad if that happens?
