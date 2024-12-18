If jones beats tom...

Jones looks better at HW than LHW. The controversy with the perceived ducking is because we want to see the fight happen. Not that we're sure this or that fighter would for sure win. At least unify the damn belts, then go on and retire or fight for an old belt again. But what's with all this "if Jones is lucky and wins" crap. He's the GOAT. No luck there unless Tom hurts his leg again a la vs Blaydes I.