If Jones-Aspinall doesn´t happen the blame is on these overly vigilante cringey motherfukers

octagonation
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2023
- Messages
- 1,564
- Reaction score
- 2,424
You keep getting in his face for no reasons while Dana said he will announce the fight soon but you motherfukers can´t sit still.. how about you just shut the fuk up and stop annoying Jon and let Dana do his work. Wait for the news from Dana..
All you gotta do is be patient, Dana said few weeks ago when he announced UFC 317and 319 that Jones and Aspinall is gonna happen.. Be patient wait for news from him... All this strip talk is honestly unnecessary..
Let Dana and co do their work behind the scenes stop the unnecessary speculations.
They are fuking morons coming with petittion relax your tits and sit down fuking casuals.
All you gotta do is be patient, Dana said few weeks ago when he announced UFC 317and 319 that Jones and Aspinall is gonna happen.. Be patient wait for news from him... All this strip talk is honestly unnecessary..
Let Dana and co do their work behind the scenes stop the unnecessary speculations.
They are fuking morons coming with petittion relax your tits and sit down fuking casuals.
Last edited: