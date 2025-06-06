If Jones-Aspinall doesn´t happen the blame is on these overly vigilante cringey motherfukers

You keep getting in his face for no reasons while Dana said he will announce the fight soon but you motherfukers can´t sit still.. how about you just shut the fuk up and stop annoying Jon and let Dana do his work. Wait for the news from Dana..

All you gotta do is be patient, Dana said few weeks ago when he announced UFC 317and 319 that Jones and Aspinall is gonna happen.. Be patient wait for news from him... All this strip talk is honestly unnecessary..

Let Dana and co do their work behind the scenes stop the unnecessary speculations.

They are fuking morons coming with petittion relax your tits and sit down fuking casuals.
 
This isn’t on anyone other than the UFC for allowing it and Jon for being a coward. Period.
 
LOL imagine blaming sherdoggers for a fight not happening....
I don´t mean sherdoggers but overall fans and ofcourse it does when there is half million petition involved.. Someone could say fuk it´s not worth it anymore
 
You keep getting in his face for no reasons while Dana said he will announce the fight soon but you motherfukers can´t sit still.. how about you just shut the fuk up and stop annoying Jon and let Dana do his work. Wait for the news from Dana..

What you gotta do is be patient, Dana said few weeks ago when he announced UFC 317and 319 that Jones and Aspinall is gonna happen.. Be patient wait for news from him... All this strip talk is honestly unnecessary..

Let Dana and co do their work behind the scenes stop the unnecessary speculations
I don´t mean sherdoggers but overall fans and ofcourse it does when there is half million petition involved.. Someone could say fuk it´s not worth it anymore
YOU could have fooled me...
 
Sherdoggers made Jones quit: Jones' a pussy.

jack-nicholson-jack-nicholson-yes.gif
 
YOU could have fooled me...
You living under some stone or something? In order to not have seen that petition..

Sherdog is less then 1% of MMA fan community but a section of these bastards actully had the audacity and time to put together a petition and it´s pushing half a million
 
Sherdoggers: Gane sucks, he wasn't a legit win for Jones :mad: :mad:
Sherdoggers: OMG, I can't wait for Tom vs Gane, that's legit {<tongue}
 
Tom Aspinall Admits Waiting on Jon Jones Fight is 'Difficult Mentally'
Jon Jones on Fighting Future: 'I Told the UFC My Plans a Long Time Ago'
