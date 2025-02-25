If Jon Jones had lost earlier in his career...

It's curious though because after the fight, neither Jon Jones nor Gustaffson felt confident they had won. Gustaffson was already with his head low even when they were announcing the winner... Jon Jones was with his head up but was looking nervous, like, he knew it could go either way. When Jones won, later on he even said that he wasn't sure but that he felt he managed to win by the skin of his teeth. Gustaffson said that he thought he might have done it, but at the same time, he said he felt like he may also have reached close to the target...



And JJ would face Glover and DC and he said he wanted a rematch with Gus after DC to get a clear win and that buzz outta his head, though he looked fine, since some fans screamed he lost (that during a press conference with the DC first fight) and Jon Jones was "do you guys think I lost?" and many were yeahhh and JJ answered like "well that's the beauty in it, many think I won, many think I lost, it was close... But were you guys entertained?" and the the fans went like hell yeahhh and JJ was like "yeah, that's what I like!! " ...



He really didn't seem insecure with ppl believing he lost there, though many thought he won too. Even when Gustaffson would tease him saying he won the first fight, JJ would laugh off and reply back, but it felt clearly like friendly jabs... At that time, Jon Jones wasn't insecure about having possibly lost a fight, and knowing he could lose the second time to Gus... He seemed more like an eager competitor.



I think it was when the DC rivalry heated up that he got more obsessive competitively... And also, having USADA checking and him being suspected to have used steroids, which DC would bring up constantly in the build up to their second fight, that was the turning point for Jones imo. I think the fact he saw ppl would start discrediting all his wins due to "cheating" riled him up a lot.



So I think a close win with Reyes, even though it was a 50/50 fight, had many ppl already on the "robbery!!!" side since they were already hoping for JJ to be beaten unlike in the first Gus fight, plus losing at that point I think became harder to him because he'd see ppl saying "so that's how Jon Jones actually is without cheating"... It's a fact he tried to use steroids and had his fights with DC 2 cancelled, sure. And it's a fact he used it in the second fight, sure. But it's not known in anyway whether Jon Jones used it other than to fight DC II, like there were suspensions but the fights were cancelled, so the only fight he actually was confirmed using it was the DC II. Though ppl retroactively looking back at his record as fruits of PEDs was something that to me made him go off rails and want to prove, which is why he is still trying to fight now, that he is that good and it wasn't steroids.... Kinda sad tho because it's plausible that the only time he used it was in the fight that was ruled a no contest... The other ones might be suspected, but it could be non steroids Jon Jones, which if it was, I can feel his frustration with ppl looking at one fight with PED use and applying that to all his big performances...