If Jiri loses rematch with Alex, will he move to MW?

I hope so, That'd be amazing then I can live in a world where both Jiri and Alex are champions and it doesn't get better than that.


Look at the bright side... if Jiri wins, we still have an active violent champ. Plus, Alex is going to HW to get that 3rd belt.

If Alex wins, well, we continue to get treated to the BMF that is Poatan and Jiri can bring his violence to MW vs Izzy or DDP.
If Jiri wins, We're getting Jiri vs Alex III at MSG as the co-main of jones stipe
 
Jiri is LHW Tony.

Doesn't have the right fundamentals
Has unorthodox striking
Relies very heavily on his chin/durability/recoverability
Uses his athleticism and natural power to smother his opponents
Trains like a madman and is prone to injury
And is just bat shit crazy sometimes

Dude's just hitting his prime now and already has a lot of miles. Hope he cleans up his defence or he's looking at a Tonyesque skid.
 
