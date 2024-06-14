If Jiri loses rematch with Alex, will he move to MW?

Jiri is LHW Tony.



Doesn't have the right fundamentals

Has unorthodox striking

Relies very heavily on his chin/durability/recoverability

Uses his athleticism and natural power to smother his opponents

Trains like a madman and is prone to injury

And is just bat shit crazy sometimes



Dude's just hitting his prime now and already has a lot of miles. Hope he cleans up his defence or he's looking at a Tonyesque skid.