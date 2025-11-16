If JDM didn't hurt his leg in the first exchange..

Southpoor97
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2022
- Messages
- 572
- Reaction score
- 650
Do you think the fight would have gone differently or the grappling difference was still too much/not due to the leg injury?
JDM has the worst luck in fights. He looked so good for the first 20 seconds, then boom injury.
Do you think a healthy JDM can make it competitive in the rematch or is the grappling gap too big?
In my view, this is the last true test or question for Islam
JDM has the worst luck in fights. He looked so good for the first 20 seconds, then boom injury.
Do you think a healthy JDM can make it competitive in the rematch or is the grappling gap too big?
In my view, this is the last true test or question for Islam