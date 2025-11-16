If JDM didn't hurt his leg in the first exchange..

Do you think the fight would have gone differently or the grappling difference was still too much/not due to the leg injury?

JDM has the worst luck in fights. He looked so good for the first 20 seconds, then boom injury.

Do you think a healthy JDM can make it competitive in the rematch or is the grappling gap too big?

In my view, this is the last true test or question for Islam
 
On the feet JDM poses a threat to anyone in the division but Islam's grappling is in a different dimension.

Also Islam's kicking game is super underrated.
 
JDM looked like a turtle off his back, needs to train his guard more
 
The only 'injury' JDM took from this fight was psychological. You could literally watch it forming on his face in real time.
 
If the guy in a fight that got hurt, didn't get hurt, maybe it wouldn't have been a fight. They should have played chess or something.
 
Saw the replay and Islam was like a robot attacking the leg, it was crazy and instant. Islam's team is really smart and put a massive amount of planning before a fight like this. Islam knew exactly how and where to kick and methodically attacked without even looking down. Also, like some else pointed out, his hi kicks are really good and jack is good enough to block them but they were dangerous.
 
How many threads are you gonna make?
Aldo would have beaten Conor if it wasnt for that unfortunate injury to the chin.

JDM got a lesson in MMA strking, from a grappler.
 
