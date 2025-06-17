If Jamahal loses...

Will he be cut, or renegotiated to 12k/12k?

It would be some fall, in spite of not having a lengthy record.

His "former champ" status has done him more damage than benefit imo.
 
WillyWarminski said:
His "former champ" status has done him more damage than benefit imo.
It's what happens when you give title shots to people who don't deserve one. The thing about this beautiful sport is that it's self correcting. Give a guy a title he doesn't deserve? He will lose that title quickly, then he will lose his next 3 match ups because he's been given a short "former champion" path when him being considered a champion was completely arbitrary.

It does nothing but diminish the value of the title. Skills wise, hill is hardly a top 10 fighter.
 
Nah.. they will keep him around but they will lower the level of competition.


BTW.. nobody sees him as a legit former champ. He managed to grab the belt but he was never the guy at 205.
 
Hill is in a strange position in that he held the belt, but its only because Jiri had to vacate it.
once Hill and Jiri fought, its pretty clear what wouldve happened if they fought when Jiri had the belt.
i guess the UFC thought LHW was thin which is why they matched Hill vs Glover for the vacant title. and dont get me wrong, that was a good performance from Hill, but Glover had just lost the belt.

Not to mention Hill hasnt fought Ank, Rakic or Jan. He hasnt even fought Volkan, Ulberg or Reyes. fuckin hell he didnt even fight Anthony Smith, who was pretty much the de facto gatekeeper before Smith retired. he got a title shot when his last victory was Thiago Santos, who was released from the UFC after that fight.
he might have one of the thinnest resumes that a UFC former champ can lay claim to.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Nah.. they will keep him around but they will lower the level of competition.


BTW.. nobody sees him as a legit former champ. He managed to grab the belt but he was never the guy at 205.
Bro....

It wasn't long ago on here people would try to convince us that hills "straight punches" would be Alex's undoing and that he had the best hands at lhw. Also he was a "stylistic nightmare" for jiri when it was arguably jiris easiest fight in his UFC career thus far. MMA fans as a whole are stupid and only think a fighter is good if they hold a title.

Look at aljo broke the UFC bw defense record, who calls him the goat? No one
 
RockyLockridge said:
It's what happens when you give title shots to people who don't deserve one. The thing about this beautiful sport is that it's self correcting. Give a guy a title he doesn't deserve? He will lose that title quickly, then he will lose his next 3 match ups because he's been given a short "former champion" path when him being considered a champion was completely arbitrary.

It does nothing but diminish the value of the title. Skills wise, hill is hardly a top 10 fighter.
i think Hill is definitely good enough to hang around ranks 10-15 for a few years. but i do not foresee him fighting for the belt again unless some very specific circumstances happen. i dont think he matches well up with most of the top 10 currently.
im picking Khalil to win vs him.

i do have to give Hill some credit though; he does not put on boring fights. might not be a likeable person but is definitely a likeable fighter in the octagon.
 
Hills going to take the Cody G route. Former washed champ. He will win some loose some from here on out all while cashing in his 250k check

Ufc will keep him around cuz he fights with his hands isn't trying to make his matches into hug fest
 
