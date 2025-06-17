If Jamahal loses...

Hill is in a strange position in that he held the belt, but its only because Jiri had to vacate it.

once Hill and Jiri fought, its pretty clear what wouldve happened if they fought when Jiri had the belt.

i guess the UFC thought LHW was thin which is why they matched Hill vs Glover for the vacant title. and dont get me wrong, that was a good performance from Hill, but Glover had just lost the belt.



Not to mention Hill hasnt fought Ank, Rakic or Jan. He hasnt even fought Volkan, Ulberg or Reyes. fuckin hell he didnt even fight Anthony Smith, who was pretty much the de facto gatekeeper before Smith retired. he got a title shot when his last victory was Thiago Santos, who was released from the UFC after that fight.

he might have one of the thinnest resumes that a UFC former champ can lay claim to.