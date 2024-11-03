If Jai Herbert gave Topuria such a hard fight

He could beat some LW's but I think that headkick is going to be a problem against some dudes. He's smaller and he crouches down a bit making it even easier to land from larger guys. Just imagine gaethje beating the shit out of ilia's front leg and then changing it up to a high kick.
But he could also surprise me. He's good.
 
On the other hand, if Max knocked Gaethje out and Volk went toe to toe with Islam, surely Topuria can do even better?
It’s mma math but Topuria 100% bodies most of the LW division. I think he could beat Islam


Getting caught with one lucky kick doesn’t mean much. He’s definitely shored up his kick defense. I don’t think Islam could high kick Topuria like he did Volk. People are going to be prepared for that kick now, Islam’s not just a grappling threat
 
I think Topuria runs into trouble against another heavy hitter. He gets hit because he is a short guy. Max hit him a few times but Max isn't a heavy handed fighter. I am not saying Topuria loses to any person who hits hard but he might have to take more damage.
 
It’s mma math but Topuria 100% bodies most of the LW division. I think he could beat Islam


Getting caught with one lucky kick doesn’t mean much. He’s definitely shored up his kick defense. I don’t think Islam could high kick Topuria like he did Volk. People are going to be prepared for that kick now, Islam’s not just a grappling threat
Yeah I think so too. He's a bit small for LW but I could totally see him as the Mike Tyson of LW.
 
