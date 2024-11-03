If Jai Herbert gave Topuria such a hard fight

Honestly, I could never see Ilia getting past a prime Yves Edwards.Yeah, Ilia's lucky that Francisco Trinaldo retired
Honestly, I could never see Ilia getting past a prime Yves Edwards.
Honestly, I could never see Ilia getting past a prime Yves Edwards.
Ilia by arm triangle
It’s mma math but Topuria 100% bodies most of the LW division. I think he could beat IslamOn the other hand, if Max knocked Gaethje out and Volk went toe to toe with Islam, surely Topuria can do even better?
Yeah I think so too. He's a bit small for LW but I could totally see him as the Mike Tyson of LW.It’s mma math but Topuria 100% bodies most of the LW division. I think he could beat Islam
Getting caught with one lucky kick doesn’t mean much. He’s definitely shored up his kick defense. I don’t think Islam could high kick Topuria like he did Volk. People are going to be prepared for that kick now, Islam’s not just a grappling threat