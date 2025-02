andgonsil said: But now he is miles below Click to expand...

Anybody that ever put him above Anderson was just riding a hype train. Izzy was a great champ, but Anderson is the GOAT at MW by a country mile.The fact that Anderson stopped dominating at 38yo shouldn't be held against him.. what stands out more is that Izzy couldn't do to a 41yo Anderson what is being done to him at 35yo.Don't get me wrong, 35 is old, most fighters are washed by then. Anderson was still dominating at 37,which tells you just how far ahead of the pack he was.